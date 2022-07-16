Where to Travel in Europe Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If you've tried to book a flight in the last few months you know that air travel has turned into a bit of a cluster. Thanks to an abundance of travelers, too few crew members, and a host of other issues, flying can be difficult, but that doesn't mean you need to forgo a vacation. Instead, hop on a train.

This summer, Eurorail is making it easy to gallivant around the continent with the Eurail Pass, which gives passengers flexible access to most trains across Europe. However, that ticket includes access between 40,000 destinations across 33 countries, making it hard to decide where to go next. But if you need help, Eurorail says the right destination could be written in the stars.

To help would-be passengers decide where to go the train company shared its top destinations for each zodiac sign with Travel + Leisure. This way, an intellectual Gemini won't end up going to a spot more suitable for a more emotionally driven Pisces.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The rail company explains, Aries are known for their "adventurous and ambitious spirits, individuality, and ruthlessness in conquest, similar to Aries, the Greek God of War." That makes them an excellent candidate for travel to London, a city as ambitious and fast-paced as they are. Come explore the city's museums, indulge in its nightlife, and explore its vast royal history while you're at it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurians, Eurorail says, "have a strong desire for extravagance and contentment." What better spot to experience all that excess than in Paris? "Parisians are passionate, their nightlife is elaborate, the restaurants are stunning and the scenery is nothing less than breathtaking," Eurorail shares. And with beauty at every turn, the city of lights is simply ideal for Tauruses.

Gemini (May 21- June 21)

Gemini are known for their playful spirits and endless curiosity, making Amsterdam the spot to be, according to Eurorail. It's "rich in art and culture, and is famous for its quirky architecture and bustling party scene. Chaotic and high-energy Gemini's won't get bored here."

Cancer (June 22- July 22)

Those under the Cancer star sign are well-known to be born nurturers and highly intuitive. All that adds up to making them the perfect fit to see Barcelona. Here, Eurorail says, they'll find "the wine is flowing, the music is playing," and an inviting population speaking a poetic language that will make their heart skip a beat.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos exude confident and determined energy, which Eurorail says can pair well with their love of a little drama, just like the city of Zurich. "Switzerland's largest city offers excellent food, endless shopping, and a busy downtown feel," the rail company says. "From unique shops in the day to excellent food and exciting clubs by night, Zurich has an energy ideal for Leos."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Humble, practical, and industrial, Virgos are the worker bees of the Zodiac wheel. This, Eurorail says, makes Lisbon the right destination for them thanks to its industrial nature too. "Lisbon also has a crazy nightlife scene," Eurorail says, which "hopefully a little bit of partying will help Virgos loosen up; they deserve a few days off."

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Librans are here for a good time and a good time only. Those under the star sign are beloved for their extroverted and friendly demeanor, making Dublin the spot for them. The city is also known for its good-natured energy, and as Eurorail says, "with a varied and extensive cultural and social scene, extroverted Libra's will be able to do what they do best, socialize."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Loyal and determined to their core, Scorpios can also display an aura of mystery, making them one of the most alluring signs. Which is exactly why they should aim to travel to Athens. "Seemingly far away from the rest of the world Athens, Greece is shamelessly beautiful," Eurorail says. "Scorpios can have their fun in the sun, see the extravagant architecture and relax in peace."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Loud, boisterous, and willing to take a risk to win it all, those under the Sagittarius sign are the best at connecting with new people and new places, which makes Rome the right fit. "The Italians, like Sagittarians, are famous for their loud voices and their warm attitudes," Eurorail says.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Capricorns are driven and enthusiastic about almost every aspect of life, which is a lot like the city of Dubrovnik. This coastal city, Eurorail says, feels like a home away from home for those under the star sign. "Capricorns are almost always in need of a day off. Dubrovnik is the perfect place to disconnect from the world and connect with the coastal Croatian lifestyle, meeting lovely marble streets and an endless array of cafés and shops, not forgetting the beautiful beach paradise right outside the city," Eurorail says.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Those under the Aquarius sign are known for their self-reliant attitudes and extreme intelligence, which makes Hamburg a must-see city for them. "The Germans are collectively independent people. Hamburg is a fairly small city, though it is Germany's top tourist destination," Eurorail says. "Known for its great fashion, stunning architecture, and exciting party scene, the Aquarius will blend in with the crowd here and thrive."

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Finally, there is the gracious — and extremely sensitive — Pisces Pisces are known to wear their hearts on their sleeves, which also makes them rather empathetic to others. All that makes Copenhagen an ideal location for them. "One of the happiest cities in Europe," Eurorail says, "Copenhagen is also a creative industry-leading city."