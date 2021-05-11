How to Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Los Angeles

A pedestrian wearing a facemask walks though Chinatown Central Plaza on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Ox in Los Angeles

A pedestrian wearing a facemask walks though Chinatown Central Plaza on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Ox in Los Angeles

May 1 marked the start of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, a time when we pay "tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America's history and are instrumental in its future success." And there is perhaps no better place to do just that than around the city of Los Angeles.

"L.A. is home to some of the largest AAPI enclaves outside of their native countries, and generations of AAPI immigrants and Asian Americans have helped make L.A. one of the most diverse cities in the country," Los Angeles Tourism explains. "Cultural institutions, landmark buildings, monuments, and more let visitors explore the rich cultures and histories of the AAPI community."

Ready to see and do it all? Here's where you can celebrate both in person and online all month long.

Smithsonian Institution's Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles, California Credit: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Japanese American National Museum

The museum is hosting virtual events throughout the month of May. This includes the May 13 event Nikkei Uncovered, a virtual poetry reading, as well as the "Detention/Resistance" Zoom panel on May 20, and Art Break Sculpture Workshop on May 25.

East West Players performances

Now in its 55th season, East West Players will showcase six livestream performances of Lavina Jadhwani's "The Sitayana," an "artful transposition" of the Hindu epic "The Ramayana." The performances will take place May 14 to 23.

Los Angeles Public Library

The library's calendar is chock full of virtual events throughout the month of May to honor Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. This includes livestreaming music performances, film screenings, book clubs, author chats, Asian language classes, and more.

Red lanterns decorate Chinatown Central Plaza on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Ox in Los Angeles Credit: Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

LACMA exhibition

In May, LACMA is hosting the exhibition Yoshitomo Nara, to allow guests to view the Japanese artist's work. The exhibition will stay on display for an extended period through July 5. The museum is als hosting a free YouTube cooking demo with Sonoko Sakai, author of the award-winning cookbook "Japanese Home Cooking," on May 25.

The Fowler Museum

The UCLA museum is hosting a Zoom session with chef Perry Cheung, owner of Dumpling Monster as part of its Global Cuisine Cooking Lessons series. This event will take place on May 25.