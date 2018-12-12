We'll tell you how to locate it on a map — and why you might want to book a trip to Croatia ASAP.

Ever hear the name of a place and wonder, "Where the heck is that?"

Well, you're not alone. Destinations like Croatia, for example, continue to gain interest as an alternative to vacations in perpetually popular European travel destinations like Italy or France. But, like many other Americans, you might be lost as to where to actually find Croatia on a map.

The simple answer for those unfamiliar with the country is that Croatia is in Europe. But the more detailed answer is that it's bordered by Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia. And, if you look on a map, it's just across the Adriatic Sea from Italy. Basically, if you look at the "heel" and "calf" part of Italy's boot, you'll see Croatia on the other side of the water.

Mystery solved. But now that we've found the country, this might be the perfect time to plan a trip to actually go there. July and August are peak months for tourism, with visitors flocking to Croatia's beaches in hot, summer weather. The Dalmatian Coast, a narrow stretch between Zadar to the Bay of Kotor in Montenegro, is a big draw. If you're looking for fewer crowds and pleasant temperatures, consider booking a trip to Croatia in May, June, September, or October.

Tourists walk along paved stone streets of old city of Dubrovnik on warm sunny day, Dubrovnik, Croatia. Credit: Larisa Shpineva / Getty Images

Besides lounging on the beach and eating fresh seafood at waterfront restaurants, there are many other things to do in the country made even more famous by Game of Thrones. Dubrovnik and Zagreb, in particular, have incredible, historic architecture, including fantastic churches, cathedrals, and museums. Or, if you're in Split, be sure to visit Diocletian's Palace, an ancient Roman ruin from the fourth century A.D. Nature lovers should also tour Plitvice Lakes National Park to snap plenty of photos of the area's gorgeous waterfalls.

Tourists can choose from various accommodations that cater to every budget, from social hostels to luxury beach resorts overlooking the sea.