This Private Air Travel Company Is Teaming Up With a Luxury Tour Operator to Offer Dream Trips Around the World

There are undeniable perks that come with traveling via private aircraft, like avoiding long waits at the airport and flying on your own schedule, to name a few. For members of Wheels Up, an aviation brand that connects travelers with private jets, things are about to get even better, thanks to the company's new partnership with luxury tour operator Abercrombie & Kent.

For more than 50 years, the team behind Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) has helped luxury travelers indulge in immersive experiences throughout all seven continents. Now, with this new partnership, the company is curating a new list of inspiring itineraries just for Wheels Up members.

Guests at a tented safari in Kenya, Masai Mara, Sanctuary Olonana Credit: Courtesy of Sanctuary Retreats

These seven new journeys will kick off in 2022, inviting Wheels Up members to explore a variety of destinations in small groups with experiences exclusively offered through the A&K partnership. As with all tours curated by A&K, guests can expect luxury accommodations, unique experiences both on and off the beaten path, and specialized service that goes above and beyond to meet every traveler's needs. Air travel needs will be taken care of by Wheels Up.

Example itineraries include a two-week trip exploring the Mediterranean. Departing on Aug. 5, 2022, travelers will make stops in Lisbon, Bilbao, San Sebastian, Monte Carlo, Budapest, Dubrovnik, and Capri. Along the way, they'll also stay in some of the region's finest hotels, including as the Four Seasons, Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo, Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik, and many more.

For those dreaming of a trip that combines natural beauty with the joys of city life, the South African itinerary, departing on Oct. 11, 2022, fits the bill. This 13-day adventure will take explorers to the impressive Victoria Falls, the game-rich Okavango Delta, the Franschhoek Wine Valley, and the cosmopolitan Cape Town.

Botswana, Okavango Delta, Moremi Game Reserve, Photographing Elephants on a Game Drive Credit: Justin Weiler/Courtesy of Abercrombie & Kent

Other itineraries include exploring some of the most iconic national parks in the U.S., diving deep into history with a visit to Jordan and Egypt, and getting immersed in Southeast Asia's top destinations like Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, and Bali.

US; Utah; Arches National Park; Broken Arch Credit: Courtesy of NPS

Pricing on U.S.-based itineraries start at $28,495 per person, while international trips start at $40,995 per person, depending on the destination. For more details on this partnership and the new itineraries, as well as the Wheels Up membership, visit the Wheels Up website.