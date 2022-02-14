Here's Why You Should Visit Beverly Hills in 2022

It goes without saying that Beverly Hills is the ultimate destination for a luxury vacation in the U.S. Home to A-list celebrities, visitors flock to Beverly Hills to experience the glitz and glamor of the world-famous 90210 zip code for themselves. With lavish resorts, must-try restaurants, and upscale shopping on every corner, Beverly Hills is a haven for travelers wanting a taste of the high life, and there is so much more to check out this year. Here's what's new in Beverly Hills, and why you should visit in 2022.

Luxury Hotel Openings

The entrance to Mandarin Oriental Beverly Hills Credit: DBOX/Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills is home to more five-star hotels per square mile than any other U.S. city, and includes legendary properties like The Beverly Hills Hotel, The Beverly Hilton, and The Peninsula Beverly Hills. In 2021, the Maybourne joined the prestigious ranks, opening its first hotel outside the UK in the heart of Beverly Hills. This gorgeous property, situated in the Golden Triangle of Beverly Hills, features contemporary rooms, white-glove service, and a luxe Cigar and Whiskey Bar, which debuted in Oct. 2021. On the heels of Maybourne's 2021 opening is the forthcoming Mandarin Oriental Residences, set to debut in Beverly Hills in mid-2022.

New Restaurants in Beverly Hills

Interior of Mirame in Beverly Hills Credit: Courtesy of Mirame

Interior of TATEL in Beverly Hills Credit: Courtesy of TATEL

With acclaimed restaurants like Wolfgang Puck's Spago, Jean-Georges Beverly Hills, and the recently Michelin-starred Gucci Osteria, this city has some of the toughest reservations to snag in Los Angeles County. As the restaurant industry bounces back in Southern California, a number of new restaurants opened to rave reviews in Beverly Hills. A few of these newer gastronomical hot spots include modern-Mexican eatery Mirame, sustainable steakhouse Matū, and Mediterranean-tapas restaurant Tatel (backed by Rafael Nadal and Cristiana Ronaldo). This year, Beverly Hills will welcome Daniel Boulud's first West Coast outpost at the Mandarin Oriental Residences, a new Jon and Vinny's, and the long-awaited return of chef Curtis Stone's Maude restaurant.

Noteworthy Arts and Culture

Exterior of the Beverly Hills Gucci on Rodeo Drive Credit: Courtesy of Beverly Hills Conference and Visitors Bureau

You can't visit Beverly Hills without stopping at the iconic Rodeo Drive for a little retail therapy. From precious jewels at Tiffany & Co. to the new Veniroe storefront to extravagant threads at staples like Gucci Beverly Hills and Versace, there is no end to the luxury goods you can secure on this famous street. In addition to clothing, shoes, and accessories, Beverly Hills is quickly becoming a leader in the luxury art scene. A new Sotheby's Auction House located just off Rodeo Drive opened late last year, and the West Coast edition of contemporary art fair Frieze will be held in Beverly Hills from Feb. 17-20. Art aficionados can also enjoy more than 70 pieces of public art that are scattered throughout Beverly Hills' streets, parks, and gardens.