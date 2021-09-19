How Bozeman, Montana Became One of America's Coolest Towns

Like any small town, Bozeman is a place of serendipities. Like few small towns, there is sometimes too much to do to be able to take advantage of all of them. One afternoon, I looked in on the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture, a former elementary school that has been converted into artists' studios and performance spaces. In the first room I walked into, I chatted with the painter LeeAnn Ramey, who asked whether I wanted to join her at a happy hour upstairs, where a musician with the improbable name Thomas Thomas was going to rehearse a Brahms concerto while his supporters from other Emerson studios availed themselves of shrimp and champagne. Ramey's friend Carrie Lawrence was going to join, too. Lawrence, it turned out, is one of the owners of the Kimpton Armory.