This Train Trip Through the English Countryside Is Launching for One Day Only — How to Score a Ticket

There's something about train travel that's just soothing to the soul. Perhaps it's the ease of getting a ticket and not having to worry about arriving hours before departure or the idea of letting someone else worry about driving, or maybe it's just the gentle rocking back and forth while watching the scenery unfold outside your window. And while the slowness of train travel is already relaxing, a new route by London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is hoping to make it an even more calming experience.

In honor of mental Health Awareness Week in the United Kingdom, which is May 9 to May 15 across the pond, LNER is hosting a Wellness Train experience to help passengers "get the most mindful experience out of traveling."

According to LNER representatives, the train will provide passengers on its route between London King's Cross station and Lincoln, England, with a unique relaxation experience, complete with mindfulness activities they can do from the comfort of their seats.

"Research shows 53 percent of people enjoy traveling by train because it provides them with an opportunity to unwind and relax," according to the transportation company's website. "So, to celebrate this, LNER is offering an exclusive train service dedicated to supporting mindful and well-being activities onboard."

Customers onboard the 8:06 London King's Cross to Lincoln service on Saturday, May 7, 2022 will be able to enjoy activities like knitting a pair of hand warmers with Wool Winders, learning to macrame a wall hanging creation with Restoration LDN, taking part in an adult doodling session, unwinding a some mindful meditation, trying their hand at one of the games and puzzles on the train, and even taking part in a Q&A with well-being coach James Middleton.

Those joining the LNER Wellness Train Experience will also dine on a bespoke menu provided by the expert LNER catering team and can even snag a hand-picked goody bag.