This Charming Coastal Town in Maine Is Getting a New Glamping Retreat Just in Time for Summer

Have you ever dreamt of having your own cottage by the sea? We may have found the perfect spot for you — and it's opening this summer.

Designed to mimic a surf lodge, each of the 17 cottages at Wanderer Cottages — opening in June in Kennebunk, Maine — is decked out with swoon-worthy décor that feels both homey and haute.

The cottages are from the same owners behind Sandy Pines Campground, a popular glamping resort in Kennebunkport, Maine. While the location (a beloved surf destination) and amenities (access to a beautifully landscaped pool and cruiser bicycles to explore the area) are perfect for summer vacationers, the interior design of each cedar white clapboard cottage will also win guests over.

From vintage bamboo nightstands to wicker pendant light fixtures above the bed, as well as crisp white shiplap walls and ceilings, bunking here will be akin to summering at your second home on the Maine coast. Walls are adorned with black-and-white photographs and decorative elements in the spaces include naturally woven rugs, bed linens in coastal blues, and sea-glass relics.

Two cottage designs are available (studio and one-bedroom layouts) and some are even dog-friendly. If you're bringing your pup, don't forget that there's a dog beach in Kennebunk: Gooch's Beach. Each cottage's queen-size bed is outfitted with Frette linens and Cuddletown bedding. There's also a wet bar for morning coffee and evening wine or beer, and outdoor living spaces to soak up the ambiance. If a group wants to spread out, the one-bedroom cottage's adjacent living room is perfect. Breakfast "treat bags" are dropped off at your front door each morning.

The owners also have a footprint in Maine through other businesses, like Batson River Brewing & Distilling. (Cans are stocked in each room.) Under the Atlantic Hospitality umbrella are, in addition to Sandy Pines, two other Maine hotels: The Lincoln Hotel in Biddeford and The Claremont Hotel in Southwest Harbor.

Mark Cotto's interior design was guided by the vision of — in his words — "a laid-back surf lodge meets nostalgic New England aesthetic." What this translates to is a collected, curated, and eclectic vibe through brass lighting; found objects such as seashells and seaglass; exposed-wood and shiplap walls; and natural materials whenever possible (jute, sisal, rattan, and bamboo). Cotto also merged the new-build cottages with vintage furnishings as a nod to the region's nostalgic appeal, with bamboo tortoise nightstands and vintage indigo bedding among his favorite finds. His chosen palette dances among green, black, navy, indigo, and white colors. The owners also hired Maine Woodworks to design and build furnishings throughout the property.

Because this area of Maine is a hot surfing destination, custom, rope-wrapped surfboards were crafted by Gold Standard Woodworking in Kennebunkport. In fact, anchoring the entrance is a Land Rover Defender outfitted with surfboards — just one more charming touch awaiting guests of Wanderer Cottages.