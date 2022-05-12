This Florida Destination Has 26 Miles of Idyllic Coastline — and It's the No. 1 U.S. Summer Hot Spot on Airbnb

White sand footpath leading to a beach at Seaside Florida in Walton County. The panhandle of Florida is known as the Emerald Coast due to the emerald green color of the water.

Summer is right around the corner, which means Airbnbs in prime destinations are going like hotcakes. So if you're looking to book at any of the most popular domestic vacation spots, you better act fast. Especially if you have your eyes on Walton County, Florida.

According to Airbnb's new summer travel survey, Walton County is the No. 1 trending destination in America among travelers searching for vacation rentals on the platform. And once you catch a glimpse of this Sunshine State county, you'll likely want to travel there, too.

Located in Northwest Florida along the panhandle, Walton County is one of the largest counties in Florida, touching both Alabama to its north and the Emerald Coast to its south, meaning there's plenty of places for Airbnb travelers to explore. But, perhaps the best place to seek out a vacation rental property is South Walton, which sits along a 26-mile stretch of land along the coast.

Basin Bayou in Freeport, Walton County, Florida Credit: Norm Lane/Getty Images

Known for its 16 sugar-sand beaches and crystalline waters, South Walton is the place to be for a relaxing beach vacation. It's an ideal spot for solo travelers looking to rest and unwind in solitude, a romantic getaway for couples, and even a spot where multigenerational families can come together for a long-awaited reunion.

The fun doesn't stop at the shoreline, though. In South Walton, visitors can also immerse themselves in a local arts and culture scene that can rival any big city. Take in a show at either the Emerald Coast Theater Company or a musical performance at the Seaside Amphitheater. For a little art you can take home with you, there are plenty of galleries showing off the region's best painters, sculptures, and creators.

For kids and kids at heart, there's the Baytowne Adventure Zone, home to both an agility ropes course and an adrenaline-filled zip line. And when the sunshine becomes too much, head inside to the Blast Arcade and Laser Maze for hours upon hours of game-filled fun.

But don't spend all day inside, as you'll want to make certain you have enough time to explore the area's four state parks and Point Washington State Forest, which has 15,000 acres to hike or bike through while trying to spot a few of the rare or endangered animals that live in the forest along the way.