Waldorf Astoria and New Hilton to Open in Orlando

On October 1, the first Waldorf Astoria outside New York City will open in Bonnet Creek, a development area adjacent to Walt Disney World. Alongside it (and opening the same day) is the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek .

The hotels are surrounded by 500 acres of land (75 acres of it preserved)—very lush for Orlando. The Waldorf includes the first-ever WA kids club, plus a Rees Jones-designed golf course and a Guerlain spa. At the 1000-room Hilton, a two-acre zero-entry pool winds like a river around the property. The best part is the hotels share amenities (yes, that includes the waterslide).