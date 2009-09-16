Waldorf Astoria and New Hilton to Open in Orlando
On October 1, the first Waldorf Astoria outside New York City will open in Bonnet Creek, a development area adjacent to Walt Disney World. Alongside it (and opening the same day) is the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek.
The hotels are surrounded by 500 acres of land (75 acres of it preserved)—very lush for Orlando. The Waldorf includes the first-ever WA kids club, plus a Rees Jones-designed golf course and a Guerlain spa. At the 1000-room Hilton, a two-acre zero-entry pool winds like a river around the property. The best part is the hotels share amenities (yes, that includes the waterslide).
Hilton doubles from $199; Waldorf Astoria doubles from $339.
Guest blogger Alison Goran is a freelance contributor to Travelandleisure.com.