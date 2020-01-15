Help Australia's Wildfire Victims With Your Next Workout by Joining This Virtual Race
By now, the world is well aware of the devastating fires raging across Australia. Thousands of homes have been lost, over one billion animals have died, and an untold number of humans have perished. To put it simply, Australia needs our help. Luckily, that’s as easy as lacing up your running shoes.
In an effort to make assisting and donating easier than ever, Melbourne-based ultramarathon runner, Samantha Gash, and Nic Davidson have created a virtual Relief Run that anyone in the world can partake in.
From January 18 to January 19, runners, walkers, or anyone wanting to give can sign up for the global relief run and donate to an excellent cause. One hundred percent of the $50 AUD fee will go directly toward the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.
To take part in the race, participants can run or walk anywhere in the world at any time over the weekend. Participants can also choose between a 21.1-kilometer (half marathon) or five-kilometer option. As the duo says on the race page, “We welcome runners of all abilities to join us for this important cause.”
As of January 15, more than 9,400 people had signed up to run the race, raising more than $560,000 in the process.
The cause, the duo further explained, is the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, which has already deployed 1,285 trained staff and volunteers to disaster-affected communities in Australia.
“In more than 69 evacuation and recovery centers, the Red Cross emergency teams have been ready to welcome people who have fled from the fires,” the event page explained. “Ready to listen, ready to comfort. Ready to help arrange emergency accommodation or locate a missing loved one through their Register.Find.Reunite service.”
This service will continue to serve people until it's no longer needed. Sign up to run here.