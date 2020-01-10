Leonardo DiCaprio's Nonprofit Is Donating $3 Million to Combat Australian Bushfires

Image zoom Cattle graze as the sky turns orange from bushfires in Towamba, 20km from Eden in southern New South Wales on January 10, 2020. The fires have claimed at least 26 lives and destroyed more than 2,000 homes across Australia. PETER PARKS/Getty Images

Lots of Hollywood celebrities are doing their part to help relief efforts in Australia, which is currently being devastated by bushfires.

Joining the effort is Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio, who announced on Instagram that his nonprofit organization, Earth Alliance, will be donating $3 million to help aid victims of the fires, including supporting firefighters, help local communities, aid wildlife rescue, and support long-term restoration. DiCaprio is well-known for his dedication to environmentalist projects, including helping to protect the gorillas of Virunga National Park through his foundation and making a pledge to fly commercial to combat climate change.

Earth Alliance will partner with several Australian charities to make sure the funds are doing the most good in the country, including animal sanctuary Aussie Ark, Bush Heritage, WIRES Wildlife Rescue, Emerson Collective, Global Wildlife Conservation, and Oxygen Seven.

Earth Alliance was launched in 2019 to combat climate change, deforestation, and support biodiversity. It also works to help recovery efforts in the Amazon, after wildfires also devastated parts of the rainforest. Philanthropists Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth co-chair the organization with DiCaprio.

According to WGN-9, the fires have burned an area that’s twice the size of Maryland, leaving 2,000 homes destroyed, killing 25 people and over one billion animals. The fires are fueled by drought and heatwaves brought on by climate change since September, WGN-9 reported.

Other celebrities joining the effort are Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Chris Hemsworth, Kylie Jenner, Elton John, Russell Crowe, Metallica, Pink, Kylie Minogue, and Ellen Degeneres, among others, according to Yahoo. Actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is even auctioning off her Ralph & Russo suit, which she wore to the Golden Globes, on eBay to help relief efforts, Hollywood Reporter reported.

But even if you’re not a millionaire, there are lots of ways to help those affected by the fires. Some Australian locals have even taken it upon themselves to help and rescue any wildlife they see in their area.