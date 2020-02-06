Stargaze in the Atacama Desert and Sip Argentinian Wines With This Over-the-top Private Jet Experience for Valentine’s Day

Image zoom Getty Images

Looking up at the stars from the unpolluted dark skies of the Atacama Desert and sipping top-notch wine seems like an ideal way to spend Valentine’s Day. But living out this dream in a private jet makes an already over-the-top experience even more perfect.

Private charter jet company VistaJet is offering an “Infinite Skies” package combining luxury with adventure by whisking you off to the arid landscape and breathtaking night skies of the famous desert in northern Chile. While there, travelers can go on an adventure ride on a 4x4 to the Valley of the Moon where an expansive landscape makes it feel as if you’ve gone further than just Chile.

Matteo Atti, the executive vice president of marketing and innovation for VistaJet, told Travel + Leisure that the package was created so people could “explore some of the most incredible destinations on Earth” together. And while it’s certainly not cheap, with a starting price of $40,000, the luxurious experience is certainly once-in-a-lifetime.

“This year, we’d love to offer you and your partner a chance to look at space with new eyes and celebrate at altitude,” Atti said.

After spending Valentine’s Day stargazing at the Milky Way, Atti said you’ll jet off to Argentina where you can raise a toast to the one you love with a behind-the-scenes wine tour at Argentina’s high-altitude winery Cheval des Andes. A private horseback ride then combines the gorgeous vistas with equally majestic animals.

VistaJet, founded in 2004, offers customers every luxury from cashmere eye masks and socks to Egyptian cotton bed linen and cashmere blankets for the ultimate in comfort.

And as if traveling in style wasn’t enough, settling in to one of the plush suites at the Viña Vik vineyard in Chile, surrounded by imposing mountains all around with the chance to treat yourself to a massage using grapes that are grown on the property, will certainly check off any romanticized notions of Valentine’s Day you may have.