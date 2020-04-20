Take a break in the Big Easy.

Not literally, of course. As more people are staying at home in the wake of coronavirus outbreaks all over the world, they're also looking for ways to feed their need for travel while still staying safe.

Old Building French Quarter Dumaine Street New Orleans Louisiana Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Now, there are several ways you can visit New Orleans without leaving home. As much as actually enjoying a plate of beignets, enjoying a jazz concert, or sauntering down Bourbon Street sounds amazing as the weather gets warmer, many travel lovers will have to enjoy the city from afar. For the time being, anyway.

New Orleans & Company, a marketing organization for the New Orleans tourism industry, has curated a number of places you can virtually see and enjoy The Crescent City, including virtual museums, attractions, local musicians, and stores in the city.

If you're looking for some authentic New Orleans music, you can livestream a performance of your favorite artist or musician by going to the WWOZ Virtual Gig Calendar, or watch a livestream from a local artist via the New Orleans tourism website. New Orleans & Company also has a Feel-GoodNOLA Playlist, if you're looking for some tunes to listen to while you're working from home.

In addition, you can tune into a virtual music festival on April 25 for The Band Together Benefit. Some of the best musical acts in New Orleans are performing for this benefit to support the less established, up-and-coming musicians in the city.

If you're craving some New Orleans cuisine, bring the flavors of the city to you. The New Orleans tourism website is chock full of recipes for classic New Orleans dishes, from red beans and rice to delicious Po' boys. You can also order cookbooks and take virtual cooking classes from some of the best New Orleans chefs. And if you can't find some specialized ingredients, the New Orleans tourism website has a list of where you can order them online. You can even get Cafe du Monde's famous beignet mix online.

And if you're just looking to do a little virtual sightseeing, check out the city's various virtual tours from some of the local institutions. The Audubon Nature Institute has livestreams and videos on social media, including a virtual field trip through the zoo with its African penguins. You can also enjoy virtual tours of Lafayette Cemetery No. 1, Steamboat Natchez, and Mardi Gras World.