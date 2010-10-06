Vacationist: California, Italy, Costa Rica and a South African Safari
Advertisement
You, dear T+L readers, can’t seem to get enough of California, Italy, and Costa Rica, which is why this week’s Vacationist deals are sure to impress. Relax amid palm trees mere minutes from San Diego; venture to a Roman-style palazzo on the Italian island of Ischia; or swim in an infinity pool overlooking the Gulf of Nicoya—all for up to 60% off. Plus, we’re throwing in deals at Mkuze Falls Private Game Reserve in South Africa, in case you’re looking for something more exotic. Still not a Vacationist member? Click here for access to these and other great deals.
- Paradise Point Resort & Spa – up to 37% off
- San Diego, California
- Fresh off an $8 million renovation, Paradise Point offers travelers a getaway on a private 44-acre island (shown above)—though it's conveniently only minutes from downtown San Diego and is adjacent to SeaWorld. (4 days)
- Terme Manzi Hotel & Spa – up to 25% off
- Ischia, Italy
- With its towering Saracen domes, Roman-style atrium, and Greek statuary, this 150-year-old palazzo above Ischia's jagged north coast embodies the island's rich cultural past (at right). (5 days)
- Bella Vista – up to 60% off
- Punta Leona, Costa Rica
- Unless you also have a live-in chef, views of dolphins from your bedroom, and 750 acres of rainforest at your doorstep, this five-bedroom Pacific coast villa is better than a home-away-from-home. (4 days)
- Mkuze Falls Private Game Reserve – up to 42% off
- Pongola, South Africa
- Twice-daily game rides and decks overlooking the Mkuze River falls give guests plenty of opportunities to spot the Big Five and some of the 400 species of birds at this private game reserve south of Swaziland (at left). (11 days)
Vacationist.com is brought to you by Travel + Leisure and LuxuryLink.com. Click here to become a member.