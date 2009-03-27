User's Guide to Renting Villas

A comprehensive global guide to luxurious villas and the agents who represent them. Plus: Great values at a glance, how to decode listings, and celebrity villas anyone can rent.

Courtesy of Sinatrahouse.com User's Guide for Renting a Villa

Europe

Sanctuary Villas (sanctuary-villas.com)

Pinpoints the exact location of each property with Google Maps.

HomesAway (homesaway.com)

Rates villas on a scale of three (comfortable) to five (exceptional) and has detailed floor plans.

Dream & Charme (dreamcharme.com)

Individualized experiences and villas with stylish amenities, such as contemporary art.

Tuscany Now (tuscanynow.com)

Sorts by 17 handy categories, from no need for car to stunning view.

United States and Canada

Bella Palazzo (bellapalazzo.net)

While it focuses primarily on Arizona rentals, this agency also has a selection of international properties.

Villas of Distinction (villasofdistinction.com)

Personalized Hawaii trips can include a private tour guide, nanny service, and the opportunity to participate in local festivals.

One Key World (onekeyworld.com)

Unlike a rental agency, One Key offers a travel card that allows users up to 45 nights at villas around the world.

Five Star Destinations (5stardestinations.com)

Offering 150 properties in Aspen, its agents will also make hard-to-get dinner reservations.

Caribbean

Wimco (wimco.com)

A major player with 1,000-plus villas. Staff can arrange car rentals, restaurant reservations, and babysitters.

LaCure (lacure.com)

Personal touches include fresh flowers in every room, pianists brought to the villa, and on-site fireworks.

McLaughlin Anderson (mclaughlinanderson.com)

This company has the largest variety on St. Thomas, and can book chefs and helicopter tours.

Mexico and Central and South America

Luxury Lifestyle Management (dreamexoticrentals.com)

The company has its own fleet of luxury cars and yachts; private island rentals are also available.

Villas of the World (villasoftheworld.com)

Search any of the 3,000-plus properties by amenity, including beach access and yacht rental.