Sleep in the Heart of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in These Stunning Hotels

Some locations across the world are renowned for their stunning natural beauty, cultural contributions, and examples of ancient days they still present to travelers. Many of these locations have been declared UNESCO World Heritage Sites over the years, with travelers from around the world heading to the famed locations to catch a glimpse of the glory.

While staying near such locations can give you quicker access to the sites, there’s nothing quite like waking up in the heart of them to find yourself immersed in immaculate history and nature everywhere you turn. At these properties, you’ll often find exclusive entrances and extended hours for guests, while exceptional attention is paid to each detail to ensure your stay is as luxurious and mesmerizing as the setting you’re surrounded by. For that reason, you’ll find that many of the properties included are members of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, which recognizes boutique hotels with one-of-a kind experiences that guests won’t find anywhere else, and will never forget.

Below, you’ll find a selection of 18 properties that will put you in the midst of magnificent UNESCO World Heritage Sites.