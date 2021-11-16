5 Under-the-radar Glamping Sites Across the U.S.

More than 48 million households camped at least once in 2020, including more than 10 million households that set out to camp in the wilderness for the very first time. Much of this trend can be attributed to the fact that COVID-19 dashed most international travel ideas in 2020, but one pandemic silver lining is that people appear to be continuing the new camping habit.

In fact, more than 60% of first-time campers plan to camp the same or more in the coming year, according to Kampgrounds of America. Now, all they — and you — need to do is find the perfect place to camp.

Here are five places worth checking out this fall that are ideal for both hardy campers and glampers alike.

El Capitan Canyon: California

El Capitan Canyon, part of the newly rebranded Sun Outdoors, is a camping spot unlike any other. Located on the Santa Barbara coast, the resort offers 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean and the Ynez Mountains. It's an ideal spot for fall as the weather never gets too cold in Santa Barbara, but just cold enough to set off some spectacular fall foliage.

As for accommodations, guests can choose between sleeping in cedar cabins, yurts, or safari tents, all nestled inside its 350-acre property that's dotted with oak and sycamore trees. On the property, guests can also partake in hikes on private trails, take out the complimentary beach cruiser bicycles, and visit nearby vineyards for a bit of wine tasting before spending the night under the stars.

A stay with Sun Outdoors is also one you can feel good about thanks to the brand's mission to improve America's outdoor spaces for all. In April 2021, the company announced a donation of $250,000 to the National Park Foundation, with the aim to connect everyone with the social, mental, and physical health benefits of national parks and outdoor discovery.

"Travel has evolved over the years and most recently, outdoor hospitality has grown tremendously. We're seeing more people choose RV travel, tent camping, stays at resorts with access to outdoor accommodations and amenities," Nate Philippsen, vice president of marketing at Sun Outdoors, told Travel + Leisure.

Beyond the glamping site, Sun Outdoors is also transforming into an entirely new hospitality brand which includes a new website filled with features that allow travelers to search by location, "Ways to Stay," find special offers, and much more.

"We are excited to roll out Sun Outdoors," Philippsen said. "This rebranding builds on the singular platform we have built, which has at its core high quality resorts, unparalleled customer service, and exceptional guest experiences."

Camp LeConte: Tennessee

Live like a kid again with a camping getaway in Camp LeConte in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The luxury family resort comes with almost too many accommodation options to choose from, including RV sites, retro campers, safari tents, camping spots, and even a treehouse.

The resort is also in close proximity to a plethora of entertainment options in the area. Dollywood, the Arts and Crafts Community center and the Ole Smoky distillery are just around the corner. Of course, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is right around the bend as well, which means endless hiking trails, stellar scenery, and animal spotting are all in your camping future if you choose to stay with Camp LeConte.

Yonder Escalante: Utah

Yonder Escalante is one of the newer kids on the block when it comes to glamping destinations. The ultra-chic resort, located near Bryce Canyon National Park and within Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, comes with several accommodation options including RV sites so you can bring your own rig, or cabins and airstreams all set up so you can simply pack and leave when you're ready. It also has a hot tub to soothe away aching muscles after a day of hiking, or a pool to cool off in on warmer days. And, because the entire resort is built on the grounds of an old drive-in movie theater, Yonder also offers screenings of serious classics. Bring your own chair or blanket, or rent out a vintage car and watch it old-school style.

Eastwind Hotel: New York

Eastwind may be the perfect place for city dwellers to go and get away from it all this fall. The year-round boutique hotel is located in Windham, New York, and is surrounded by the Catskill Mountains, making it a prime destination for leaf peeping this fall and an excellent spot to find some peace and quiet.

At Eastwind, guests could choose to stay in traditional hotel rooms, which are indeed gorgeous, but they can also choose to stay in some rather well-appointed Scandinavian-inspired cabins. Each exposed wood cabin comes with a queen bed, Frette linens, and wool blankets. Inside, guests will also find Pendelton robes to stay extra warm. All guests also have access to the hotel's saunas for some bonus hygge vibes.

Kitfox: New Mexico

Want to get even further away from society? Head to KitFox, a glamping spot that's surrounded by rugged rock formations that will make you feel more like you're on Mars than in New Mexico. A stay at Kitfox means a stay inside a gorgeous bell canvas tent. Inside, guests will find a cozy bed, a table, and plenty of seating. Guests also have access to shared bathrooms, a general store, and more Instagrammable nooks than one feed can handle.

The area is also chock full of outdoor activities to try including hiking, horseback riding, fishing, and more. And, with its proximity to Santa Fe, popping in for a quick city visit is a snap.