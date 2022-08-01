You Can Hunt for Shark Teeth on a Sea-Doo in North Carolina With This Epic Adventure Company

So, you've seen and done it all, have you? Well, guess again, my globe-trotting friends, because we just learned about arguably the coolest experience hiding in North Carolina that will delight adventure, nature, and water lovers all at once.

Uncharted Society is a network of outfitters around the world certified to provide experiences on BRP vehicles, including Sea-Doos, Ski-Doos, and Can-Am ATVs. The marketplace offers a range of experiences to destinations that travelers could never reach by foot. One of the most thrilling options is its "shark tooth hunt" in Surf City, North Carolina.

Courtesy of Surf City Jet Ski Rentals

Yes, it's just as the name describes. On the trip, which operates via partners at Surf City Jet Ski Rentals, guests will take to a Sea-Doo and make their way to either Lea Island or Rich's Inlet to explore the barrier islands and take on the challenge of finding shark teeth along the way (or at least a somewhat second-rate sounding consolation prize of "magnificent shells").

Courtesy of Surf City Jet Ski Rentals

The two-hour tour is tailored to each guest, meaning they can take things as slow as they'd like or bob and weave through the water, letting the wind whip their hair. Want to head onto the open ocean waters? "Just say the word and off you'll go," the listing reads.

Though the experience is open to families, the outfitter does require the operator of the Sea-Doo to be 16 years of age or older and have a valid ID. Furthermore, Sea-Doo operators and their passengers must be able to "simultaneously place both feet firmly flat in each footwell when seated."

Courtesy of Surf City Jet Ski Rentals

The two-hour trip starts at $240 per person, and if the Google reviews are any indication, it's one you're going to want to book ASAP.

"Great experience! Very smooth transition and experience from beginning to end. Loved seeing dolphins during our ride," one five-star reviewer wrote.

"The Shark Tooth Excursion tour was awesome — the perfect blend of adventure and cruising. We will be back next year — our go-to jet ski place," another guest added.

Learn more about the experience, and get prepared to spot as many teeth as possible, here.