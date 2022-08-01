Trip Ideas You Can Hunt for Shark Teeth on a Sea-Doo in North Carolina With This Epic Adventure Company Add this to your travel to-do list. By Stacey Leasca Stacey Leasca Instagram Twitter Website Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist with nearly two decades of newsroom experience. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, Men's Health, GlobalPost, LA Confidential, and many more. Stacey also served as an adjunct professor of journalism at the University of Southern California teaching feature writing and visual journalism. She is now pursuing her Ph.D., specializing in building resiliency to disinformation in early-career journalists. * 17+ years of journalism experience * 5+ years covering travel * LA Press Club award-winning feature writer * LA Press Club finalist in the travel, sports, and, soft feature categories Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 1, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Surf City Jet Ski Rentals So, you've seen and done it all, have you? Well, guess again, my globe-trotting friends, because we just learned about arguably the coolest experience hiding in North Carolina that will delight adventure, nature, and water lovers all at once. Uncharted Society is a network of outfitters around the world certified to provide experiences on BRP vehicles, including Sea-Doos, Ski-Doos, and Can-Am ATVs. The marketplace offers a range of experiences to destinations that travelers could never reach by foot. One of the most thrilling options is its "shark tooth hunt" in Surf City, North Carolina. Courtesy of Surf City Jet Ski Rentals Yes, it's just as the name describes. On the trip, which operates via partners at Surf City Jet Ski Rentals, guests will take to a Sea-Doo and make their way to either Lea Island or Rich's Inlet to explore the barrier islands and take on the challenge of finding shark teeth along the way (or at least a somewhat second-rate sounding consolation prize of "magnificent shells"). Courtesy of Surf City Jet Ski Rentals The two-hour tour is tailored to each guest, meaning they can take things as slow as they'd like or bob and weave through the water, letting the wind whip their hair. Want to head onto the open ocean waters? "Just say the word and off you'll go," the listing reads. Though the experience is open to families, the outfitter does require the operator of the Sea-Doo to be 16 years of age or older and have a valid ID. Furthermore, Sea-Doo operators and their passengers must be able to "simultaneously place both feet firmly flat in each footwell when seated." Courtesy of Surf City Jet Ski Rentals The two-hour trip starts at $240 per person, and if the Google reviews are any indication, it's one you're going to want to book ASAP. "Great experience! Very smooth transition and experience from beginning to end. Loved seeing dolphins during our ride," one five-star reviewer wrote. "The Shark Tooth Excursion tour was awesome — the perfect blend of adventure and cruising. We will be back next year — our go-to jet ski place," another guest added. Learn more about the experience, and get prepared to spot as many teeth as possible, here. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit