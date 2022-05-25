Uber just announced that UberX, Uber Black, and Uber Comfort services are launching across the Mediterranean and Balearic islands.

Uber Is Now Available in European Island Destinations Like Santorini — Just in Time for Summer Travel

Heading on a gorgeous European island vacation this summer? Transportation at your destination just got easier.

Uber just announced that UberX, Uber Black, and Uber Comfort services are launching across the Mediterranean and Balearic islands, including hot spots Santorini, Sicily, and Malta, with services in additional Greek and Spanish islands rolling out soon.

This decision was driven by Uber data, which revealed that rides from U.S. guests are up nearly 500% year-over-year as tourists flood back to Europe — with Spain, France, Greece, and Italy seeing the most traffic from the U.S.

"After a couple of challenging years for travel, we're excited to pack our bags and get back on the road as we expand our services to some of Europe's hottest holiday destinations," Anabel Diaz, EMEA rides general manager at Uber, told Travel + Leisure. "Whether you're looking to sit back and relax, enjoy a new city, or explore the road less traveled, Uber will be on hand to get you from A to B with ease and comfort, as well as inspire your destination."

Uber Credit: Courtesy of Uber

The launch in the European islands isn't the only news from Uber of late. Uber Explore launched March 1 to help riders book on-the-ground activities. The app serves up reviews, photos, directions, and other helpful information organized by category. If you choose to book an experience, a "ride there now" option will populate to help get you to your activity on time.

Uber Explore is already available in 14 U.S. cities (Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis - St. Paul, New Orleans, New Jersey, Upstate New York, Orlando, San Antonio, San Francisco, and Seattle), as well as Mexico City — and just launched in Madrid, deepening the company's offerings in Europe.