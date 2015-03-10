Tuesday’s Twitter Chat: All About Italy

Ahh la dolce vita. Be it the Alps in the north, Sicily in the south, or the classic cities in between, few destinations inspire so much wanderlust as Italy. Learn from the experts and share your own stories in our Italian Travel Twitter Chat on Tuesday, March 10th, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

The Host:

T+L Italy Correspondent Valerie Waterhouse, @val_in_italy

The Panelists:

T+L A-List Advisor Joyce Falcone, @guidetoitaly

Dream of Italy host Kathy McCabe, @dreamofitaly

How does it work?

1. Log in to Twitter before the chat starts at 2pm ET and be sure to follow@TravlandLeisure.

2. Head over to http://twitter.com. Enter the hashtag #TL_Chat into the search bar and select the "All" search option to follow the chat in real time.

3. Remember to always add the hashtag #TL_Chat to your tweets.

4. We'll pulse out some questions for our expert panel to answer, but feel free to post your own responses. Or ask questions of your own!