These U.S. destination prove you don't need to travel far for a tropical vacation.

12 Best Tropical Vacations in the U.S. for Stunning Islands, Charming Beach Towns, and Beautiful Resorts

When you're dreaming of a tropical vacation, but both time and money are in short supply, you can find what you want without going too far. Whether you're on the East or West Coast, a tropical destination is just a few hours away. There are islands, beach towns, and resorts that will satisfy that longing for balmy weather, palm trees, and icy cocktails topped with fruit and tiny umbrellas.

sunset hawaii beach in wailea Credit: M Swiet Productions/Getty Images

Pack a swimsuit, shades, and sunscreen and leave the passport at home when you travel to one of these tropical vacation destinations in the U.S.

Key West, Florida

Boardwalk leading to the beach, Key West, Florida Credit: Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

Year-round warm weather plus 300 miles of coastline along the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico make Florida an ideal tropical vacation destination. Specifically, Key West, the southernmost point in the U.S., is home to beautiful beaches, palm-lined streets, and a casual vibe. Its history of cigar makers, literary figures, and explorers, along with its Bahamian-inspired conch-style architecture, enhance the destination's overall mystique.

Sanibel Island, Florida

Sanibel Island,Florida Aerial Sunrise Credit: Vito Palmisano/Getty Images

Part of a group of barrier islands in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of southwest Florida, Sanibel Island is known for its abundant seashells. White-sand beaches, warm waters, mild weather, and plenty of birds and other wildlife create a tropical environment. Visitors can enjoy golf, tennis, boating, biking, and searching for seashells.

Amelia Island, Florida

Waves crashing against breakers along the pier on the northern end of Amelia Island, Florida Credit: Purdue9394/Getty Images

Located off the northeast coast of Florida and surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway, Amelia Island offers beaches, rivers, dunes, and abundant native wildlife, including sea turtles. Boating, water sports, and searching for shark teeth along the shore are some favorite pastimes.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama

Aerial view of Orange Beach, Alabama at sunset Credit: George Dodd/Getty Images

Summer temperatures in the high 80s and Gulf of Mexico waters in the mid-80s make the southern shore of Alabama a great tropical vacation destination. Miles of beaches, fishing, boating, bird-watching, and a variety of water sports keep visitors entertained throughout the year.

Dauphin Island, Alabama

Aerial views of a harbor, Fort Gaines and a bird sanctuary on Dauphin Island, Alabama Credit: George Dodd/Getty Images

This dog-friendly barrier island is located three miles south of Mobile Bay in the Gulf of Mexico. Visitors arrive on a three-mile-long bridge to enjoy the warm Gulf waters, white-sand beaches, and relaxing ambience. Check out the Aquarium, Audubon Bird Sanctuary, or Indian Shell Mound Park for birds, wildlife, and history.

South Padre Island, Texas

Sunrise at Isla Blanca Park, South Padre Island Texas USA Credit: Hundley_Photography/Getty Images

This barrier island off the southern tip of Texas is a year-round tropical oasis. The island features 34 miles of white-sand beaches, clear, warm water, mild weather, and lots to do. Fishing, boating, and visiting the Birding, Nature Center, and Alligator Sanctuary are just a few ways to enjoy the island.

Catalina Island, California

Aerial view of Avalon Harbor, Catalina Island, California Credit: lfreytag/Getty Images

Located off the coast of Southern California, Catalina Island is both tropical and lush, with beaches, mountains, and plenty of places to stay, from resorts to campsites. Snorkeling, kayaking, fishing, diving, boating, mountain biking, zip lining, and hiking are just some activities to keep you entertained on the island.

Santa Barbara, California

Santa Barbara skyline on a sunny day, California, USA Credit: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Though it's often called the "American Riviera," Santa Barbara could be taken for a tropical island thanks to its abundant palm trees, lush gardens, sandy beaches, and boat-filled harbor. Visitors enjoy the sunny climate, Pacific views, and outdoor adventures like hiking, biking, fishing, and golf.

Daufuskie Island, South Carolina

Beautiful beach at Haig Point Daufuskie Island, South Carolina Credit: VidhyaPR/Getty Images

Located between Savannah and Hilton Head Island, Daufuskie Island offers white-sand beaches, Lowcountry culture, history, and warm hospitality. Accessible only by ferry, the island has plenty to do, including boating, hiking, fishing, horseback riding, wildlife, art, and guided tours.

Tybee Island, Georgia

Golden hour near North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia, USA Credit: Matthew D White/Getty Images

About 18 miles from Savannah, Tybee Island is a favorite beach escape for fishing, boating, and other water sports. Casual beachfront dining and fresh seafood add to the tropical environment. Loggerhead turtles nest on the barrier island, and a variety of programs are in place to protect their nesting grounds.

Hawaii

Scenic aerial views of Kauai from above Credit: Matthew Micah Wright/Getty Images

Home to some of the world's best islands plus a variety of places to stay, from the beach to the mountains, Hawaii offers every style of tropical vacation. Kauai's verdant environment includes rain forests, waterfalls, and valleys, while the Big Island features Hilo's waterfalls and rain forests as well as the drier volcanic Kona coast. Maui, meanwhile, has plush resorts, upcountry farms, and secluded Hana. Oahu's sophisticated Honolulu and surf-centric North Shore, Lanai's stylish resorts, and Molokai's natural beauty are great tropical vacation options, too.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas City At Sunset Credit: Elena Papadopolis/Getty Images