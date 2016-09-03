The Best Trips to Take With Your Grandparents

Whether you want to explore the California coast, sip a cocktail at sunset, take an hour-long nature hike followed by an hour-long massage, or pair a yoga class with s’mores at the beach, you can do all of the above when you head to a family resort. The best resorts offer activities that the whole family can enjoy together—or, you know, separately, because the best family vacations include some time apart. Some of the best values in family vacations can be found at all-inclusive resorts, and with outposts at desirable destinations like St. Lucia, Italy, and Mexico, they can be a great option for intergenerational trips.