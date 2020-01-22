15 Trips You Need to Take as Soon as You Retire

No more waiting for your annual vacation, then filling it end-to-end until you drag yourself back to work needing another week off. You are retired — and if you’re reading this, you probably love to travel. With the youngest baby boomers turning 55 this year, and the first group around age 73, most members of that influential cohort are likely retired or semi-retired. According to AARP’s 2019 Boomer Travel Trends survey, the majority of boomers (94 percent) anticipated at least one domestic getaway last year, with an average of four to five total trips planned. And over half (53 percent) expected to travel internationally.

The AARP survey also indicated that travel planning is occurring earlier as compared to previous years. Social media is an important influence during the planning stage, according to the 2019 Global Digital Traveler Research by Travelport. Plus, 42 percent of boomers seek to personalize their experience through add-ons like extra legroom, additional baggage allowance, or special meals, the survey’s data showed.

Your options are vast and varied. With your job in the rearview mirror, and the open highway ahead, how about a road trip? This might appeal if you’ve been longing for the freedom of getting behind the wheel and taking off. Or, perhaps you escaped employment with barely enough energy to pick up your last check and bid goodbye to envious coworkers. A resort destination will let you recover without lifting a finger. (Well, except waving one to summon your next poolside cocktail.) Or, are you looking for an exotic trip to the other side of the world? No problem.

Once you realize you have the time, energy, and travel budget, the next step is to get planning. Whether you want rest or excitement, solitude or crowds, low cost or luxury, here are some ideas for retirement travel.