When you're looking for the perfect carry-on bag, there are seemingly endless options to consider, based on how much luggage you're bringing and whether or not you'll be checking a bag. You could choose a simple tote bag or backpack, as well as a piece of rolling luggage. However, if you want the convenience of a rolling suitcase with the compact size and maneuverability of a smaller bag, a rolling underseat suitcase might be exactly what you're looking for. This type of luggage is espeically convenient for business travelers who need a compact bag for short trips that can accommodate laptops, portfolios, and other tech accessories.

Black Quilted Underseat Carry-on Suitcase Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The Travelon Wheeled Underseat Carry-on is an impressively spacious bag, yet it still fits under the seat in front of you, making all your in-flight essentials easily accessible. Plus, it's a customer-favorite on Amazon, since it's one of the most 'wished for' carry-on bags on the site.

Interior of Black Underseat Carry-on Luggage Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The bag is built like many underseat carry-ons, with a large main compartment that folds out, as well as an exterior zippered pocket. The fold-out compartment includes several mesh zippered and elastic slip pockets, which provide ample storage for all your travel essentials, from toiletries to a travel-size umbrella. The main compartment can hold larger items, including clothing and a laptop. Once it's zipped up, you can carry the bag by its top handle or use the telescoping handle for easy rolling. A handy exterior water bottle pocket makes it even easier to walk through the airport hands-free. Plus, the suitcase comes with an extra tote bag, allowing you to add a personal item onto your carry-on.

Back of Black Underseat Carry-on Luggage Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon shoppers have raved about this bag, giving it over 1,000 positive reviews. "I love this bag; it's a good size, and fits a surprising amount. The front pockets are nicely organized and give easy access to tickets; the main section is lined around the sides with elasticized pockets. The tote slips over the telescoping handles of carry-on, making it very easy to maneuver; and the handle is adjustable for different heights," one reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer specifically praised this bag for business travel. "I actually use this bag every day to visit my clients. It holds my laptop and files just perfectly."