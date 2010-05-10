Taking a page from sites such as Priceline and Hotwire, Travelocity has introduced its own blind-booking technology. Much like its predecessors, the new “Top Secret Hotels” tool allows users to search for hotel deals by destination and, once they book, reveals the hotel’s name and location. Unlike Priceline, which lets users bid on hotels, Travelocity’s Top Secret Hotels are offered at a set price up to 45 percent off the rack rate. At press time, a last-minute booking at the InterContinental Chicago cost $114 per night on Top Secret Hotels; on Travelocity’s regular booking engine it was $159 per night.