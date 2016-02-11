If you've been waiting for the perfect moment to take a trip to Canada, now is the time to book. The exchange rate for the Canadian dollar—also known as the "loonie"—is hovering right around 70 cents to the U.S. Dollar—a 13-year low, which gives Americans about a 30 percent discount on Canadian prices. So, not only does that mean that airfares to the region will likely drop, but also steep prices for luxury excursions (think whale-watching, scenic helicopter rides, trains through the Rocky Mountains) could see a significant decline. As if the news about Canadian national parks being completely fee-free in 2017 weren't exciting enough!

From coast to coast, there's ample opportunity for every kind of traveler to explore the north. Indulge in fine dining and luxury accommodations in cities like Toronto and Montreal; wilderness expeditions and whale-watching from Vancouver to Nova Scotia; ice skating in Quebec City; skiing on some of the world's best powder at esteemed resorts in Whistler and Banff; feasting on seaside oysters on Prince Edward Island; traversing the vast Canadian Rocky Mountain range by train—the list goes on and on. Canada is the second largest country in the world, so it's no surprise that travelers have the opportunity to engage in a host of incredible experiences, from culinary exploration, to up-close encounters with nature, to vibrant cultural festivals.

So when is the best time to go? Those looking to cash in on some snow sport activities should cross the border while the powder is still fresh, but the combination of the weakened dollar and cheap gas prices bodes well for summer travel—especially a shore-to-shore road trip.

The takeaway: Americans, go ahead and confirm that reservation. And Canadians, get ready for what could be a major influx of tourists in the coming months.