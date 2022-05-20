Vrbo just released their top homes of the year — browse through and snag a booking before these stays are gone.

These Are the Top 10 Vacation Home Rentals in the U.S., According to Vrbo

From family reunions to bachelor parties and girls weekends, 2022 is practically begging you to get out and spend time with those you love. And when you're getting the gang together, a series of hotel rooms isn't going to cut it. You'll need a home base with room for everyone, plus all the bells and whistles needed to make a gathering truly memorable — from a stellar location to an infinity pool and outdoor seating.

Vrbo combed through over two million listings to curate a top 10 list that showcases the best of the best vacation homes in 2022. These spectacular vacation rentals not only have the space to house everyone, but are in locales that will amaze the most jaded among us — from mountain retreats in Telluride, Colorado to an oceanfront home on one of the best beaches in Florida.

To make the list, the rentals had to be whole, private homes and meet a combination of criteria — which included amazing guest reviews, five-star ratings, and big-group amenities. Vrbo also took location into consideration, so you won't be stuck in the middle of nowhere. These homes are all located in popular vacation destinations — think: Hilton Head, Hawaii, and Big Sky — and meet various price points.

Outdoor seating and fire pit at home rental in Big Sky, Montana Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo

"The Vacation Homes of the Year exemplify why families have trusted Vrbo for decades. They have a proven track record of earning excellent ratings and reviews, and the hosts who own and manage these places are dedicated to going above and beyond for their guests," Vrbo spokesperson Alison Kwong said in a press release sent to Travel + Leisure. "We also know every family has different tastes and vacation preferences, so this list represents a variety of price points, destinations, types of properties and design."

Here, the top vacation homes of 2022, as selected by Vrbo.

Big Sky, Montana

This remote mountain lodge has a lot going for it. It's set on 20 private acres and is 45 minutes from Yellowstone National Park and 10 minutes from Big Sky Resort. But what really secured its spot on the list are the views, including those from the outdoor hot tub. Stargazing anyone?

Broken Bow, Oklahoma

If you've got a lot of people — and pets — look no further. This modern cabin can sleep up to 18 people and has three en-suite master bedrooms. During the day, gather in the game room — with a shuffle board, pool table, poker table, and video arcade — or gather on the huge deck and look out into the property's 1.5 acres of lush forest.

East Hampton, New York

Interior of a home rental in East Hampton, NY Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo

This pristine, contemporary farmhouse looks like it belongs to a movie star. And with a gourmet kitchen, private pool, and home theater with a 15-foot movie screen, it just might. When you get bored of your new home base (unlikely) Georgica Beach is a short walk away.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Guests adore this home that's just minutes from downtown Gatlinburg and Smoky Mountain National Park. The three-level, chalet-style home sleeps 10 and comes will all the perks — including a deck equipped with rocking chairs (cue the sweet tea!), a killer game room, a four-person spa, and Adirondack chairs situated around a fire.

Hawaii Island, Hawaii

It doesn't get more idyllic than this oceanfront retreat known for whale and dolphin sightings (the home is nicknamed Whales Play, after all). You can peer out over the ocean from your perch in the private infinity pool or enjoy the cool breeze from the upper lanai.

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Primary bedroom in vacation home rental in Hilton Head, SC Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo

This luxury beachfront house has everything you need and more. It has an oceanfront setting with panoramic views, a heated pool and spa, multiple decks for reading and lounging, and a two-car garage stocked with beach chairs and toys. It sleeps 16 and even has an office for the remote workers in your group.

Palm Springs, California

Nightime view of pool at home rental in Palm Springs, CA Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo

It doesn't get more stylish than this designer retreat in Palm Springs' Little Tuscany neighborhood. An open floor plan and walls of glass that open and close provide an outdoor-indoor space that makes it easy to take advantage of the weather. Plus there's alfresco dining areas, an outdoor kitchen, and a pool.

Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

Imagine waking up to a coastal breeze, grabbing a cup of coffee, and heading out your front door to the beach. That's the reality at this oceanfront beach house in Santa Rosa Beach, which has almost 50 five-star ratings. The home sleeps 16 and has a large pool, plenty of outdoor seating (including two covered porches). During the high season (March through October), beach chairs and umbrellas are set up daily.

Sawyer, Michigan

This modern property is nestled in the woods near Lake Michigan and is a short walk or bike ride to Warren Dunes State Park. Location aside, this gathering place has a brand-new heated, salt-water pool, an eight-person hot tub, and a fire pit surrounded by cozy seating.

Telluride, Colorado