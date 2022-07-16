Here's Where the Top Travel Experts Are Headed for Vacation This Year

As U.S. travel numbers reach — and sometimes surpass — pre-pandemic levels, there's an excitement in the air as we make plans and pack our bags. Thankfully, a multitude of summer vacation ideas and weekend getaway plans are at the ready.

If you prefer a personal touch, here's another great option with plenty of specific recommendations: browsing the places and activities that Travel + Leisure's A-List advisors can't wait to travel to.

A street scene in Tokyo's Asakusa district. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

"I will be traveling to Japan as soon as it opens. New, unique experiences are developing here, such as meeting with artisans and elders in a small fishing village. And there are fresh conservation efforts going on in the country's national parks that I'm interested to try." — Rebecca Mazzaro, ATJ Travel

"I can't wait to go back to Australia, now that the borders have reopened. I am especially excited to return to Silky Oaks Lodge, which is now welcoming guests after a huge $20 million refurbishment. It's located in North Queensland in the Daintree rainforest, and the accommodations are stand-alone timber pole houses that nestle perfectly in the environment. If I'm lucky, I'll spot some crocodiles on a private river cruise. A visit to Botanical Ark is a must — it offers the largest collection of edible rainforest fruits in the world with over 3,000 species of tropical plants including fruit, spices, and nuts." — Jody Bear, Bear & Bear Travel

Silky Oaks Lodge, surrounded by Australian rainforest. Courtesy of Silky Oaks Lodge

"I just returned from exploring the Austral Islands in French Polynesia aboard the passenger freight ship, Aranui. We visited brand new properties on remote, pristine islands." — Christina Turrini, Tahiti by Christina

"I'm hoping to spend more time outdoors this year visiting national and state parks. The pandemic showed me how much I value time in nature — and I need to put my annual pass to good use! The number of high-quality glamping accommodations has skyrocketed, and technology fueling outdoor recreation really blossomed, too. I hope to stay in properties like Getaway, Under Canvas, AutoCamp, or any of the amazing locally owned accommodations around the national parks!" — Lillian Rafson, Pack Up + Go

"I'd like to get back to India — I've been dreaming about it since my last visit. The country has something for each traveler's soul: historical decadence; Maharajas and their palaces; holy men and their temples; tigers; rasoiyas (traditional chefs) and their cuisine; and so much more. Many Westerners have pre-conceived notions about the country, and when you go there for the first time, your mind is blown." — Marion Miller, Micato Safaris

Springtime in Patmos, Greece. Byron Smith/Getty Images

"I will be spending a couple of the summer months with my family at the beautiful island of Patmos (a personal favorite of mine) in Greece, which is ideal for working remotely. Elegant and with historical significance (its capital, Hora, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Patmos has stayed faithful to its traditional architecture and character. Our team has been building the beautiful Petra Hotel, with just eleven rooms, an unpretentious, homey atmosphere, and delicious food." — Christos Stergiou, True Trips

"My family and close friends (all 40 of us!) are traveling back to Umbria, Italy. Not many people make it to there on their first few visits. We are staying in Norcia, a small town (not many villagers speak English) about 25 minutes from the Castelluccio Valley, which has one of the world's most gorgeous flower blooms! The entire valley lights up with yellow, blue, purple, and red lentil flowers. I've been a few times and each year it is breathtaking." — Kristin Chambers, DA Luxury Travel

"Kenya. It's one of the most family-friendly countries in Africa. I love the variety of experiences you can have, from hot air ballooning in the Mara to viewing endemic wildlife species in their natural habitat to joining a warrior school for the day." — Leora Rothschild, Rothschild Safaris

Migratory zebras and wildebeest cross the Mara River in Kenya's Masai Mara National Reserve. Nicolas Deloche/Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

"The town of Trieste is one of my next destinations for this summer. Located in the far northeast of Italy, not too far from Venice, the city is a hidden jewel on the Italian peninsula, sometimes called Little Vienna on the Sea.'" — Matteo Della Grazia & Daniela Mencarelli, Discover Your Italy

"I'll be sailing on the Silver Dawn, now my new favorite ship, on the Mediterranean. This vessel has all the bells and whistles — when you step on board, you are truly in heaven." — Ruth Turpin, Cruises Etc

"Mallorca, Deià. It's a beautiful medieval village perched between the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range and the Mediterranean Sea, with an artsy, literary and foodie scene, a laid-back feel with a loving lifestyle, olive-treed terraces, donkeys, lambs, very rural and beautiful homes and house parties. It has the perfect vacation mood in enchanting nature." — Maiti Barrenechea, Mai 10

"I took my 88-year-old mother to the Queen Jubilee in London first week of June. Wonderful memories." — Jim Strong, Strong Travel

Alaska's Inside Passage. Getty Images

"Alaska's Inside Passage. Spectacular wilderness, abundant wildlife, and the opportunity to connect to nature." — Ashton Palmer, Expedition Trips

"Right now, I am on a vacation that encompasses a grand swath of Tuscany, staying in a fab new Grand Suite on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express that's exploring a new itinerary from Venice to Amsterdam. I loved stopping at La Corte dei Papi, a Tuscan villa that includes accommodations restored from old stables, now fitted with luxe finishes like a spa tub. The hotel has been in owner David Papi's family for eight generations." — Eleanor Flagler Hardy, The Society of International Railway Travelers

"I'm going to Sri Lanka and will be staying at three Relais and Chateau properties — Cape Weligama, Ceylon Tea Trials and Wild Coast Tented Ledge — on the 'Tea Trail,' a circuit owned by the Dilma family, one of the largest tea producers in the world." — Susanne Hamer, Travel Store