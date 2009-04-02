T+L Reports: Villa Olmi

Staying in the 18th-century Villa Olmi Resort—surrounded by 14 green acres just 10 minutes from Florence's Duomo—means never having to choose between city culture and country living again. Recently restored by a prominent Florentine family, the patrician retreat has just 50 guest rooms spread across two buildings, all of which retain their original details: vaulted ceilings, marble bathrooms, antique furnishings, floral frescoes. For rural pursuits, you can wander the formal gardens, take bike rides amid the peach trees, or explore the flower-filled greenhouses. When you feel like straying beyond the wrought-iron gates, a chauffeur-driven car can make the quick trip to the Duomo and the Uffizi—and be back in time for dinner in the estate's former stable, where chef Marco Tremonte whips up handmade tagliatelle with catch-of-the day fish, followed by vanilla cream drizzled over just-picked pears. Villa Olmi Resort, 4–8 Via degli Olmi, Bagno a Ripoli, Florence; 39-055/637-710; www.villaolmiresort.com; doubles from $420.