T+L Reports: Chocolate by the Bald Man

Calling all Augustus Gloops: there's a new chocolatier in town. At Manhattan's Max Brenner, Chocolate by the Bald Man (841 Broadway; 212/388-0030)—Brenner's first American outpost—decorative glass pipes "pump" chocolate from white vats, and giant confections are chopped on a butcher block. Brenner even designed vessels from which his clients can eat and drink: the cappuccino cup has a "slide" on the rim, where solid chocolate gently melts its way into the coffee. Just stay away from those pipes, or you might end up in the Fudge Room.