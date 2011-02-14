T+L on the Today Show: Hotel Getaways to Fall in Love With

Oops, even if you missed the chance to sneak away for Valentine’s Day this year, there’s still time to redeem yourself and steal away with your loved one. After all, romance is a year-round affair, and what better way to celebrate togetherness than to escape to a dreamy hideaway?

T+L Features Editor Nilou Motamed’s top picks for a romantic hotel getaway are:

Aurora, New York

Set on the shores of Cayuga Lake in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, this 1858 former residence was re-imagined, top to toe, by American Girl doll creator Pleasant Rowland. Splashes of persimmon, apricot and melon energize the rooms furnished with pieces from Rowland's own collection as well as marble baths. A welcoming nook includes a fire-lit library stocked with board games and books such as a volumes of aerial photographs of Finger Lakes waterfalls. Doubles from $175/night.

Big Sur, California

Just off California's most dramatic stretch of coast, the setting of this recently expanded cluster of cabins and lodge rooms sweeps from redwood-studded hills to the banks of the Big Sur river. Nature lovers will also like the interiors—sustainable touches such as bamboo floors and organic cottons stay true to the region's eco-minded ethos. Don’t miss hidden Pfeiffer Beach, 4.5 miles away, where surf crashes against jagged rock formations along purple sand. Doubles from $155/night.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Set adobe-style hotel right in Santa Fe, where eating and window-shopping are major draws, also has easy access to skiing in the Sangre de Cristo mountains. The former site of an art colony, the property also, fittingly, features work by local artists. Rooms have Kiva fireplaces and shady patios.

“Retreat Your Sweet” package is a Hot Deal on TravelandLeisure.com. The package starts at $229 for weeknights and $249 for weekend nights and includes: overnight accommodations for a minimum of two nights, couples massage at the RockResorts spa, daily $40 breakfast voucher, and champagne and strawberries upon arrival.

Snowmass, Colorado

This beautiful ski-in/ski-out location, right near Aspen, features rooms with private sundecks, and a 7,000-square-foot spa specializing in Ute-Indian-inspired therapies. Eight K, the resort restaurant, has a big fireplace and an 87-foot glass bar. The “Breakfast with a View” package starts at $185/night, double, and includes breakfast.

Santiago, Chile