T&L 100: Safaris & Treks | 2000
(51) Zimbabwe
14 days of hiking and canoeing
Looking for a safari, but don't want to spend all your time in a Range Rover?Geo Expeditions now offers an active adventure in one of Africa's richest wildlife areas. During guided bush walks, you'll see elephants, wildebeests, rhinos, lions, giraffes, cheetahs, and leopards in the 5,700-square-mile Hwange National Park, remote Chizarira National Park, and Matusadona, a game preserve on the shores of Lake Kariba. At night, the group bunks in tents under the stars or in lodges. Then, at Mana Pools National Park, the safari takes to the water: travelers paddle down the hippo- and crocodile-filled Zambezi for four days, sleeping in a luxury tented camp set up each night on the riverbank. The trip starts at $3,795 per person, and includes two nights in a lodge in Victoria Falls and one in Kariba, 11 nights in tents, most meals, ground transportation, and all park fees. Departures are scheduled for July and August (800/351-5041 or 209/532-0152).—Kimberly Robinson
Been There?Done That?Try These...
(52) Mountains, Rivers, and Jungles is a 15-day camping and rafting adventure in India and Nepal organized by Abercrombie & Kent (800/323-7308; from $3,770) that visits Nepal's Annapurna range and the white-water Trisuli River. The trip ends with a two-day safari on elephant-back in Royal Chitwan National Park. (53) Mountain TravelSobek offers Lost Valleys of the Turkestan Range, a rugged 16-day central Asia trip (888/687-6235; from $2,850). Trek through the mountains of Kyrgyzstan and visit the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand. (54) Holland & Holland leads luxury four- to 10-day African Horseback Safaris in Botswana's Okavango Delta; guests ride for six hours a day, tracking elephants and cheetahs (212/752-7755; from $425 per night). (55) Asia Transpacific Journeys' Discover Tasmania tour is a 13-day multi-sport adventure. After bush walks through the mountains, travelers then bike along the coastand raft down the Huon and Picton rivers (800/642-2742; from $2995).