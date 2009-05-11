T&L 100: Safaris & Treks | 2000

(51) Zimbabwe

14 days of hiking and canoeing

Looking for a safari, but don't want to spend all your time in a Range Rover?Geo Expeditions now offers an active adventure in one of Africa's richest wildlife areas. During guided bush walks, you'll see elephants, wildebeests, rhinos, lions, giraffes, cheetahs, and leopards in the 5,700-square-mile Hwange National Park, remote Chizarira National Park, and Matusadona, a game preserve on the shores of Lake Kariba. At night, the group bunks in tents under the stars or in lodges. Then, at Mana Pools National Park, the safari takes to the water: travelers paddle down the hippo- and crocodile-filled Zambezi for four days, sleeping in a luxury tented camp set up each night on the riverbank. The trip starts at $3,795 per person, and includes two nights in a lodge in Victoria Falls and one in Kariba, 11 nights in tents, most meals, ground transportation, and all park fees. Departures are scheduled for July and August (800/351-5041 or 209/532-0152).—Kimberly Robinson