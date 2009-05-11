T&L 100: Hotels & Resorts | 2000
(14) Four Seasons Punta Mita
High style, south of the border
The rocky road that snakes from Puerto Vallarta to Punta Mita is about as raw as it gets. But don't fret, for at the end is true luxury, Four Seasons-style. Resting between the Pacific Ocean and the Sierra Madre, Punta Mita—the high-end chain's first Mexico resort—is anything but primitive. Guests stay in sumptuous one- to three-story casitas with terraces and ocean views. Rituals of the native Huichol tribecan be found at thespa' where mud, essential oils, sage, and even tequila areused in detoxifying massage treatments. As the sun goes down, a salsa band turns up the heat at the resort's Aramara Restaurant, which servesnuevo latino cuisine—spicy plantain soup, grilled mahimahi with Creole potatoes—on a patio overlooking the sea. 800/332-3442 or 52-329/16000; doubles from $495.
—Selene Milano
New Rich Retreats
(15) Opulent pavilions surround a serene man-made lake at Amanjena, the latest Amanresort, outside Marrakesh (Rte. de Ouarzazate; 800/637-7200 or 212-4/403-353).
(16) Rome's Hotel de Russie (9 Via del Babuino; 39-06/328-881) is being revamped by Olga Polizzi, who designed the ultra-stylish Hotel Tresanton in Cornwall.
(17) Also in Rome, Le Grand Hotel (3 Via Vittorio Emanuele Orlando; 800/325-3589 or 39-06/47091), opened in 1894 by César Ritz, is finishing up a $34 million renovation.
(18) At Ananda, a resort and spa at the foot of the Indian Himalayas (91-1378/27500), guests indulge in yoga classes, browse a 100-year-old library, and waltz in a ballroom that used to be a maharajah's skating rink.