T&L 100: Hotels & Resorts | 2000

(14) Four Seasons Punta Mita

High style, south of the border

The rocky road that snakes from Puerto Vallarta to Punta Mita is about as raw as it gets. But don't fret, for at the end is true luxury, Four Seasons-style. Resting between the Pacific Ocean and the Sierra Madre, Punta Mita—the high-end chain's first Mexico resort—is anything but primitive. Guests stay in sumptuous one- to three-story casitas with terraces and ocean views. Rituals of the native Huichol tribecan be found at thespa' where mud, essential oils, sage, and even tequila areused in detoxifying massage treatments. As the sun goes down, a salsa band turns up the heat at the resort's Aramara Restaurant, which servesnuevo latino cuisine—spicy plantain soup, grilled mahimahi with Creole potatoes—on a patio overlooking the sea. 800/332-3442 or 52-329/16000; doubles from $495.

—Selene Milano