This Company Wants to Fly You to Barcelona for a Concert at the Sagrada Familia

Barcelona's unfinished masterpiece, the Sagrada Familia, is opening its doors for an intimate concert experience taking place this September. For five lucky people and their guests, Tiqets, a booking site for experiences and attractions around the globe, will get them there for free.

"We are excited to partner with Sagrada Familia to create a truly once-in-a-lifetime trip to Barcelona to experience the basilica like never before," said Laurens Leurink, CEO of Tiqets, in a press release. "The highlight of the experience is an intimate concert inside Gaudí's masterpiece brought to life by the sounds of the symphony."

Each winner of the new Symphonies at Sagrada Familia contest will receive two tickets to the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra concert inside the Sagrada Familia on Saturday, Sept. 18.

But that's not all.

They'll also be treated to a full weekend in Barcelona (Sept. 17-19) with round-trip airfare from anywhere in the U.S., accommodations for two, and two Barcelona Cards that offer free access to three other museums and attractions throughout the city. The winners and their guests will also be given two tickets to the orchestra's preview show taking place a day before the real deal.

And while the concert itself is a worthy prize, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity also gives winners unprecedented access to enjoy the Sagrada Familia, one of the most recognizable symbols of Barcelona, with no crowds. Not only will they get to explore the basilica after regular opening hours, they'll also be able to enter areas that are usually closed to the public.

The contest is open now through 11:59 p.m. CST on Aug. 25. For a chance to win this grand prize, participants can head to the official contest page and answer a few simple questions.