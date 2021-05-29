Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Why book a resort when you can book this Airbnb instead?

This Jungle Villa in Tulum Sleeps 12 People and Has Its Own Private Pool and Gym

A trip through the jungle doesn't mean you have to "rough it."

In fact, you can get a luxurious villa in the jungle for you and your friends or family. Villa Alux, a luxury private Airbnb just outside Tulum, Mexico offers everything you can enjoy at an expensive resort, only your group gets to be the only guests.

Located in a closed off development (with a 24-hour security guard) in the jungle on the outskirts of Tulum, the 3,600-square-foot villa has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, with enough space for up to 12 guests. In addition to some plush sleeping arrangements, the property has two pools (one of which is a hot tub), a rooftop with a full gym, seating areas, and barbecue, as well as a kitchen, dining room, and open-plan living room.

Both the dining room and living room have floor-to-ceiling windows for the perfect view and plenty of sunlight. In addition to lounging and relaxing, the living room has a 75-inch TV with Netflix, as well as cards and board games.

Jungle Villa airbnb in Tulum, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

And, of course, it's only a 20 minute walk from the center of Tulum, where you can find plenty of places to eat and shop. And it's only a 20-minute car ride to the beach. If you don't want to rent a car, the villa hosts will book a shuttle service to and from the airport, as well as taxi rides to the beach and the center of Tulum. Bicycle rentals, chefs, and massages can also be booked through the host.

While Tulum has a reputation for being a great place to unplug, this villa has high-speed Wi-Fi set up — though there can be outages periodically.

Jungle Villa airbnb in Tulum, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Villa Alux is also very affordable, with nightly rates beginning at $522. Availability begins in July and August.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Villa Alux listing on Airbnb.