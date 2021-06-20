This might be the most thrilling Airbnb in the U.S.

This Airbnb Is Suspended on the Side of a Cliff in Kentucky - and the Views Are Epic

Even a relaxing vacation in nature could use a few thrills.

The Cliff Dweller, a unique stay on Airbnb, is a perfect stay for people who love a bit of adventure (and a chance to unplug from city life). This home is bolted high above the canopy, suspended from a cliff above Red River Gorge, Kentucky.

In order to access this home, you actually have to journey up "several hundred" stairs, which means, in addition to being a breathtaking view at the top, it's also a stay that is more appropriate for adults who are comfortable with some exercise. Luckily, by the look of the photos on Airbnb, they are not too steep of a climb and there is a landing area where you can take a break before continuing to the top.

Cliff dwelling above the Red River Gorge in Campton, KY Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

But once you're at the top, you'll be rewarded with a beautiful view of the gorge and a comfortable, modern house that has all the comforts of home. The home has one bedroom with a queen-sized bed and another queen-sized bed in a common area, making it an excellent stay for two, but with room for four. There's even air conditioning.

The bathroom is outfitted with a standing shower and the kitchen comes with all utensils and dinnerware, a refrigerator, and a hotplate for cooking. There is also a small seating area in the kitchen.

Cliff dwelling above the Red River Gorge in Campton, KY Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Plus, above the bedroom, you can climb up a ladder to a rooftop that makes for a great viewing area. It's no wonder why this place has a five-star rating by past guests. And if you're looking for a working-vacation, this stay also has a dedicated workspace. It is important to note that Wi-Fi is not included, so bringing a personal hotspot may be required - in case you don't want to totally unplug.

Cliff dwelling above the Red River Gorge in Campton, KY Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Nightly rates for this stay begin at $323, and long-term stays are allowed. There is limited availability in June and July, with more open availability starting in August (at the time this article was written).

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Cliff Dweller listing on Airbnb.