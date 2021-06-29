100 Fun Things to Do This Summer — From Outdoor Concerts to Hiking Adventures
Take advantage of the sunshine, with these cultural experiences across the country, last-minute travel ideas, and ways to stay active all summer long.
It goes without saying that this summer looks completely different from last summer, and we could not be more excited, or more grateful. While summer 2020 was filled with Zoom calls, canceled vacation plans, and a frantic search for virtual activities to keep us occupied, summer 2021 is all about getting back out there. That means reclaiming a life of travel, restaurants, in-person sporting events, and even — dare we say it — concerts. As you use this summer to return to your own personal version of normal (which may include a packed social calendar, or may simply include more socially distant hikes with friends), we've gathered 100 things to do this season.
From booking tickets to "Immersive Van Gogh" to jetting off to Europe to reinventing your backyard, here are 100 ideas to inspire your summer.
Culture Experiences IRL — From Outdoor Theatre to Returning to Disneyland
Book your tickets to the "Immersive Van Gogh" experience that's happening across the U.S. this summer.
Take a boat tour of your home city — whether it's a duck boat tour on the Charles River in Boston or a cruise to the Statue of Liberty from Lower Manhattan.
Attend the concert of the century with 60,000 people at Central Park on August 21 to celebrate the city's reopening.
Attend an outdoor movie in your area — from Cinespia in Los Angeles to Bryant Park movie nights in NYC.
Head to California to return to Disneyland — the park is open to out-of-state travelers as of June 15.
Check out New York City Theatre's website for the best stand-up comedy shows in the city this summer, and go catch one of your favorite comedians.
Find Relaxation and Restoration This Summer
Find your inner Zen with a yoga retreat or wellness vacation to bring a renewed sense of calm into your post-vaccine life.
Take up bullet journaling as a way to organize your thoughts and bring a sense of calm to your mornings.
Let Alexander Skarsgard lull you to sleep with a bedtime story. Yes, that's a real thing you can do this summer. It's — wait for it — the dream.
Give yourself weekly facials at home with these clean beauty recommendations from skin care experts.
If you're comfortable heading to a spa, try one of the new treatments your favorite hotel is now offering as a way to heal your mind and body.
Try Peloton's Ally Love's hacks for self-care at home and develop a routine that focuses on your happiness and relaxation.
Book a Last-minute Vacation to Make Up for the Lack of 2020 Travel
Take a road trip to a National Park you've never visited — and do at least one hike that pushes you out of your comfort zone.
Plug a few reopened European destinations into your preferred flight search engine, find the cheapest flight, book it, and GO.
If you're ready for a city break but not ready for the crowds, drive to one of the least crowded cities in the U.S.
Go stargazing in Hawaii with an actual NASA ambassador and take your space fandom to the next level.
Use travel as a form of education by visiting one of these destinations in the U.S., which will help you learn more about Black history in this country.
If you're heading back to an office this fall, take advantage of your last fully Work From Home season and work from a rented lake house for a week.
Want the glamorous luxury hotel experience without the price tag? Book a day pass to your dream hotel this summer instead.
Trade in your home office for a lounge chair on this private beach in Mykonos and make your aspirational Zoom backgrounds a reality.
Wine and Dine All Summer Long (At Home and Out in the World)
Learn how to pair wine with certain foods and orchestrate your own wine tastings with a sommelier at a Michelin-starred restaurant via Delicious Experiences.
Learn to make a perfect martini, a classic negroni, and even marinara sauce with the one and only Stanley Tucci.
Learn to make an original Piña Colada and enjoy an island vacation from the comfort of your own home.
Go find this hidden Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City (psst, we'll tell you where to find the key).
Start learning more about natural wine and orange wine — then invite your friends over for a dinner party so you can effortlessly describe your favorite skin contact vinos.
Try Something New, and Learn Something About Yourself
Buy a Polaroid camera and learn to take the perfect Polaroid picture to make your summer memories last.
Take a DNA test and trace your ancestral roots to learn more about yourself and your family — maybe it will inspire your future travels.
Join the Kimpton Hotels book club and dive into your next read with travelers from around the world.
Stay on top of current events by listening to The Daily every morning — and challenge yourself to take a walk as you listen.
Summer Home Improvement That's Actually Fun
Organize your travel-oriented brain by decorating with a world map that lets you mark off every destination you've been to.
Build yourself a small, at-home vegetable or herb garden, whether you have an entire backyard, or just a small city terrace.
Upgrade your sound system and curate a retro corner of the house, with a new record player and a console to display your best vinyl.
Make your home more like your favorite hotel — by incorporating luxe pieces from iconic five-star hotel brands
Bring the camping experience to your backyard with these eight portable fire pits you absolutely need.
Opt Outside and Get Active
Become a certified yoga teacher by taking a 200-hour teacher training course, either online or in person.
Get a glam Airbnb in California's Yucca Valley and experience some of the most impressive stargazing of your life.
Learn to actually enjoy camping by bringing an air mattress for your tent instead of your sleeping bag — trust us, it's a complete game-changer.
Rent a Citi Bike (or rentable bike in your area) and explore your neighborhood by bike to see it through a different lens.
Start literally chasing waterfalls by planning one waterfall hike a month for the rest of the summer.
Trek this little-known, 82-mile trail in Northern Ireland for an impromptu hiking adventure you'll never forget.
Virtual Experiences for When You're in Need of a Cultured Activity Without Leaving the House
Experience the best international Disney rides — that you wouldn't find in California or Florida — virtually.
Enjoy a number of experiences — cooking and dance classes, for example — with Bahamanian locals, and you'll feel instantly like you're on island time.