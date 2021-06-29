100 Fun Things to Do This Summer — From Outdoor Concerts to Hiking Adventures

It goes without saying that this summer looks completely different from last summer, and we could not be more excited, or more grateful. While summer 2020 was filled with Zoom calls, canceled vacation plans, and a frantic search for virtual activities to keep us occupied, summer 2021 is all about getting back out there. That means reclaiming a life of travel, restaurants, in-person sporting events, and even — dare we say it — concerts. As you use this summer to return to your own personal version of normal (which may include a packed social calendar, or may simply include more socially distant hikes with friends), we've gathered 100 things to do this season.