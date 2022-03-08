This Cedar Cabin in Texas Has Beautiful Stained-glass Windows, a Swinging Bed, and a Hot Tub in the Middle of the Woods

If reconnecting with nature is how you find your vacation bliss, then this Zen-filled Airbnb that boasts an outdoor shower, covered bridges, and natural materials is for you.

Known as the "Naturalist Boudoir," the Airbnb in Lumberton, Texas, is the perfect place to find all the peace and quiet serenity-seeking travelers hope for.

According to the homeowners, the one-bedroom cabin is "extremely private" thanks to its location inside a lush forested area. Importantly, the owners note, "As you are actually in nature, you may encounter God's creatures of the woods."

Airbnb private cabin styled in rustic boho. Located in Lumberton, Texas Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

To enter the space, guests walk through a gorgeous covered bridge area; it's the ideal spot to sit outside in the evening and listen to the sounds of the woods. Inside, guests will find a single bed hung from the ceiling that ever-so-gently sways back and forth to lull you to sleep.

The home also comes with a small kitchenette to store any snacks or drinks and a little bistro table for meals inside. But again, you're not here to stay inside.

Outside, guests can take a long shower in the buff, as there are no walls surrounding the showerhead. There is also a hot tub available for a good soak, and a plush seating area to cozy up in all day or night.

According to previous guests, the home is a true hidden gem.

"This place is so special. It was the perfect getaway," one guest wrote. "The hot tub was absolutely perfect for the cold weather we had. We absolutely cannot wait to come back."

Airbnb private cabin styled in rustic boho. Located in Lumberton, Texas Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"This way exceeded my expectations. The cabin is beautiful and so secluded," another guest added. "The entire property was so well maintained. The cabin had everything we needed to cook and not even need to leave for the weekend. The breakfast included was so nice. We definitely needed this romantic getaway."