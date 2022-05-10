This Texas Lake Is Going Viral on TikTok for Its Stunningly Crystal-clear Blue Water — See the Video

TikTok may be one of the newer social media platforms on the block, but it's quickly proving its home to some valuable travel hacks. From packing tips to how to get your money back if you're bumped from a flight, and how to save a little cash on hotels, TikTokers are more than happy to spill a few secrets. And now, TikTok user @txvacation is sharing a Texan favorite summer destination for all the world to see.

In April, the account shared a quick clip of a person dipping a glass bottle into a lake alongside the caption, "Not all of Texas has brown water." The brief clip shows the TikToker fill the bottle and then hold it up to the sunlight. And that's when everyone on TikTok can see that the water is crystal clear. At the time of article publication, the video had already garnered more than 2.7 million views, 330,000 likes, and more than 2,500 comments.

A dam and walkway over Canyon Lake in Texas Credit: Elizabeth W. Kearley/Getty Images

The ultra-dreamy spot is none other than Canyon Lake, a paradise located in the Texas Hill Country region. According to Only in Your State, the lake is actually a human-made masterpiece crafted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. There are eight parks that line the lake, three of which have sandy shorelines that are ideal for laying out after a crisp swim in the lake. But swimming isn't the only activity guests can take part in while visiting this gorgeous destination. They can also take to the trails for a bit of biking or hiking, horseback ride to the lake, or head out on the water for a day of boating and fishing.