This Glamping Resort in Maine Is Reopening With Lobster Boils, Cozy Fire Pits, and Lots of Outdoorsy Activities

When Maine's Terramor Outdoor Resort Bar Harbor reopens for the season on May 13, it will debut new offerings, while continuing to honor the local fixtures that make this area so appealing.

Different from other glamping properties — although sleeping under the stars in a posh setting is still part of the experience — are hyper-local events at the resort, which is just a 23-minute drive from Acadia National Park's Sand Beach entrance. Spending a few nights here isn't just about retreating into the wilderness. It's about getting to know who's who in the local community.

Interior view of Terramor lodge during the day Credit: Taylor Watts/Terramor Outdoor Resort

Bed inside luxury glamping tent Credit: Taylor Watts/Terramor Outdoor Resort

One example is Timber Tina, as she's called, who demonstrates logging for guests. But even if you don't plan to pick up an axe, other options exist to help you find your Zen, such as morning yoga sessions, swimming in the outdoor pool, or getting a massage inside the new open-walled Wellness Tent debuting for the 2022 season. Alternately, you might prefer to kick back with a beer and enjoy live music from local musicians hosted on-site.

The glamping resort features 64 canvas tents of varying sizes (tents sleep two to five people), all with screened-in porches. Frette linens and Pendleton blankets up the comfort factor while pour-over coffee and private baths are additional luxuries. And Wi-Fi access means you don't have to completely unplug if you'd prefer not to.

S'mores are the perfect evening wind-down treat at the resort, with a private fire ring near each tent. New for this season is a monthly menu of s'mores folding in fresh, local ingredients. These aren't exactly conventional s'mores, either. You can sample one with blueberry jam, peanut butter, Nutella, and toasted marshmallows between graham crackers, or try one with sliced lobster, whipped Brie, marshmallow, and a chocolate-fig reduction served in a sourdough tart shell. Guests can also grill on their own, with the resort providing whatever your palate desires, such as ribeye steaks or scallops, and all the grilling implements you'll need.

Meals are served in the Lodge where a restaurant, bar, and store await. Book your stay over a Saturday night so you can wake up to blueberry pancake breakfasts on Sunday morning. Pop-up experiences also showcase Maine's culinary bounty. Lobster boils are hosted here, too, as are oyster and cocktail pairings. Beer tastings with local brewer Fogtown Brewing Company are also offered.

Two images, one showing the tent view of lounge deck and the other showing nice bathroom sinks in lodge bathroom Credit: Taylor Watts/Terramor Outdoor Resort

View of exterior back end of Terramore lodge resort at night with outdoor lights Credit: Taylor Watts/Terramor Outdoor Resort

In lieu of a more traditional concierge, Terramor Outdoor Resort Bar Harbor's "The Outfitter" aims to get guests out in nature, whether that's kayaking, mountain biking, birdwatching (with a naturalist guide), or hiking. Providing recommendations for shopping and eating in Bar Harbor are also part of The Outfitter's role. For city folk unsure about being out in the wild, the new Outdoors 101 program is a casual tutorial in outdoor skills like building a fire or reading trail maps. Another amenity? Stargazing with an expert who can pinpoint the constellations and other awe-inspiring wonders.