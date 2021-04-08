This Luxurious Trip Around Lesser-known Greek Islands Comes With a Yacht, Helicopter, and Secluded Beaches

Need an excuse to go to Greece? This is it.

Greece will soon be ready to welcome tourists once again, and when it does, TCS World Travel will be ready to help guests see and do it all.

In April, TCS World Travel announced the addition of The Undiscovered Greek Isles Itinerary to its already stellar suite of tours, which is meant to help travelers see as many of the islands as possible in one go.

The new tour includes visits to four of the Cycladic islands, including Paros, Naxos, Folegandros, and Milos, which often appear in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards as some of our readers' favorite islands in Europe. And don't worry about getting around, the customizable trip can also include a private jet to make it even better.

Pricing for the all-inclusive custom trip starts at $14,925 is per person, based on double occupancy, and includes travel by car or helicopter, hotels, all daily activities, guides, and gratuities. The only thing it doesn't include is international flights. But, it's well worth the price tag when you learn what travelers get to do in each spot.

Sailing yacht on turquoise waters off of islands Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of TCS World Travel

In Paros, guests will hit the sea caves of Tripiti and Antiparos on a private catamaran to discover a turquoise lagoon formed by the small islands of Tigani, Panteronisi, and Glaropounta. Next, on Naxos, they'll visit the old capital and meet the best weavers on the island who will share their trade secrets.

In Folegandros, guests will explore the clifftop village of Hora, home to the church of Panagia and one of the most picturesque sights in Greece. And finally, in Milos, travelers will take to the crystalline waters once again, this time aboard a private yacht to visit the island's most beautiful beaches.

Inside private jet cabin Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of TCS World Travel