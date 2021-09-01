These New Private Jet Tours Will Show You the Best of Europe in Total Luxury

TCS World Travel, a company specializing in all-inclusive and custom jet expeditions, is back at it again with four new itineraries tailor-made for adventure.

"With Europe now open to U.S. travelers, TCS Luxury Custom Travel consultants have developed three tailored itineraries to Italy, Spain, and France, providing travelers with a private, exclusive way to visit Europe once they are ready to travel," the company explained in a statement.

For domestic travelers, TCS also designed a curated itinerary along the east coast, which includes one-of-a-kind experiences and luxury accommodations, just like its international counterparts. Ready for takeoff? Here are all the details you need to know about each excursion.

A Romantic Getaway in Italy: 5 days

TCS World Travel Private Jet Tour of Credit: Courtesy of TCS World Travel

On this journey through rural Tuscany and Florence, guests and their loved one can create special memories together over intimate meals, wine tastings, and even on a private hot air balloon ride over the Tuscan countryside. Guests on this five-day trip will even get to partake in the Italian tradition of truffle hunting and take part in an Italian Renaissance Walking Tour of Florence to learn more about the region. The trip is priced at $13,925 per person based on double occupancy.

Beyond the Conquistador: Spain: 11 days

TCS World Travel Private Jet Tour of Credit: Courtesy of TCS World Travel

On this 11-day trip through Spain, guests will explore the country via its food, museums, and incredible sights. The trip begins in Madrid where guests will get to view the stunning collections inside the Prado Museum before moving on to Andalusia in Cordoba and the white city of Ronda. Guests will also get to explore the cobbled streets of Seville, where they'll get to view professionals take to the dance floor for the flamenco before ending their journey in Barcelona and viewing its vibrant art, architecture, and digging into its local cuisine. The trip is priced at $13,995 per person based on double occupancy.

Vineyards and Villages of France: 10 days

TCS guests are invited to visit France for 10 magical days beginning in Paris and moving their way through the vineyards of Burgundy and other countryside villages along the way. On the trip, guests will learn the art of winemaking in the region of Provence, get the chance to feel like an A-lister in the French Riviera, and even take a quick detour into Monaco. The trip is priced at $14,675 per person based on double occupancy.

Uncharted U.S. Islands by Private Air: 12 days

TCS World Travel Private Jet Tour of Credit: Courtesy of TCS World Travel

For anyone looking to stay stateside, there's TCS's 12-day trip along the entire eastern coast. Guests will start their journey in Maine, traveling through small coastal towns, national parks, and diverse landscapes, even visiting the Dry Tortugas National Park by seaplane, before concluding their journey in Florida. The trip is priced at $42,500 per person, based on double occupancy.