These New Around-the-world Private Jet Itineraries Take You to 6 Continents in Total Luxury

TCS World Travel is back with all-new around-the-world itineraries.

This week, the tour operator and private jet expedition company announced its 2023 schedule of global journeys, which includes experiences on six continents.

"The pent-up demand for travel is like nothing we have seen before. In 2023 we have added five departure dates alone for our Around the World itinerary and eight other unique journeys," Shelley Cline, president of TCS World Travel, shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "Those who join us on these extraordinary trips will benefit not only from our team's decades of experience leading private jet expeditions but also from our learnings during the successful operation of the weeks-long, multi-country jet expeditions that we have executed in the last few months."

In total, the company shared nine itineraries spanning the globe. With each trip, guests will travel aboard a private luxury aircraft, including the company's brand new custom-configured A321neo.

The new jet is configured for 52 guests and ensures both their comfort and privacy thanks to its dimensions as the largest cabin by height and width of any single-aisle aircraft on the market, TCS shared. The plane also comes with custom-made leather seats with an advanced electric recline system and extra-large lavatories with full-length mirrors so you can always look your best before landing. Onboard, guests will also find an 18-member staff, including a dedicated chef and physician, to take care of their every need.

Courtesy of TCS World Travel

Each of the trips is an all-inclusive endeavor, including the flights, accommodations, ground transport, and more. Check out a bit of each of the trips to choose from below.

Golf Around the World: In Partnership with Kalos Golf

On this trip, guests will explore some of the best golf courses in the world, including stops in the U.S., Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Oman, Rwanda, and Morocco. In between their puts, guests can also take part in cultural experiences, ranging from museum visits to meeting with local artisans. The trip takes place from January 27 – February 17, 2023, and begins at $147,000 per person.

World Less Traveled: A Luxury Tour by Private Jet

Make your way around the world and explore some of the most beautiful destinations in Africa, South America, and the Arabian Peninsula. With this trip, guests are invited to explore lesser-visited UNESCO World Heritage sites, dance in Carnival, and dive deep into local artisanry in some of the most special places on earth. This trip takes place from February 11 – 25, 2023, and begins at $105,000 per person.

Ancient Crossroads of Asia and the Middle East: A Luxury Tour by Private Jet

Can't make it on a multi-week trip? This itinerary allows for guests to opt-in for the first half only or to join halfway through. Though you may feel compelled to stay for the entire trip that takes guests through England, Egypt, Israel, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Oman, and back to England again to explore some of the world's most enduring cultures. The full trip takes place from February 17 – March 11, 2023, and begins at $140,000 per person.

Around the World: A Luxury Tour by Private Jet

As the company's flagship journey, this trip is a time-honored tradition that is offered as a single itinerary containing 11 stops to some of the world's best wonders, including Machu Picchu in Peru, Easter Island in Chile, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, and more. The trip has multiple departure dates and begins at $125,950 per person.

Wildlife & Natural Wonders of the World: A Luxury Tour by Private Jet

See the earth's coolest animals across pristine and varied landscapes with this trip that takes guests through England, Turkey, India, the Maldives, Madagascar, South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe. The wildlife-focused trip takes place from April 15 – May 5, 2023, and begins at $124,950 per person.

Best of Africa: A Luxury Tour by Private Jet

Travel the length and width of Africa on this private jet journey to spot the wildlife, look out into the vast landscapes, and learn more about the cultural wonders of eight countries, including Ghana, Botswana, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Rwanda, and Egypt. This trip takes place from May 20 – June 10, 2023, and begins at $129,950 per person.

Hidden Wonders of Asia: A Luxury Tour by Private Jet

This trip, which uses the company's new customized private jet, will whisk travelers away to Asia to explore the rich history and modern happenings in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and Turkey. The trip takes place from June 12 – July 1, 2023, and begins at $124,950 per person.

Wonders of the South Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific by Private Jet

Check out the rugged beauty of Queenstown and Australia both outside your private jet window and on the ground on this glorious trip to Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. On this trip, guests will get to taste wines from celebrated vineyards and sample delicacies that will rival any five-star restaurant on the planet. This trip takes place from October 29 – November 20, 2023, and begins at $149,950 per person.

Sun and Seascape: A Thanksgiving Getaway by Private Jet

Spend Thanksgiving being grateful for travel on this sun-filled vacation through Los Angeles, Costa Rica, and St. Kitts. On the trip, enjoy a few water sports, explore rainforests, and get a little sunkissed glow right before winter. This trip takes place from November 20 – 26, 2023, and starts at $54,590 per adult or $49,950 per child.