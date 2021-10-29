Chomps and Visit Sevierville have partnered to give one winner a three-night stay at Tennessee's Hidden Mountain.

Share a Photo of Your Next Hike and You Could Win a Cozy Cabin Getaway in the Smoky Mountains

Taking a hike — and sharing it on Instagram — could soon win you a cozy stay at a Smoky Mountain cabin. Visit Sevierville and beef jerky sticks snacks company Chomps have joined forces to give one winner a three-night vacation package for up to four guests in their own cabin at Tennessee's Hidden Mountain Resort, valued about $3,100.

Ahead of National Take a Hike Day on Nov. 17, the companies will be launching the contest to spark a passion for active lifestyles, along with an appreciation and preservation of national parks.

A man holding chomps meat sticks Credit: Courtesy of Chomps

To enter, participants will need to show how they hike with Chomps on their Instagram accounts as an Instagram Reel or in-feed post and tag both Chomps (@chomps) and Visit Sevierville (@visitsevierville) with the hashtag #TakeAHikeWithChomps between 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Entrants must have a public Instagram account and the winners will be notified via Instagram.

Interior of a cabin with Visit Sevierville Credit: Courtesy of Visit Sevierville

The grand prize winner will score a three-night stay in the resort's two-bedroom cabin 4009, valued at $750, which can be redeemed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 20, 2022, excluding July, October, holidays, and holiday weekends. It will also include two adventure experiences for up to four people (up to a $1,000 value), $300 in dining credits, $1,000 travel funds, and a month's supply of Chomps meat sticks. Ten first-place winners will get $50 for a month's supply of Chomps.

The view from a cabin with Visit Sevierville Credit: Courtesy of Visit Sevierville

Additionally, to show its dedication to the great outdoors, Chomps will be offering a donation match through its e-commerce site for the month of November to an organization dedicated to preserving national parks.