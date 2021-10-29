Share a Photo of Your Next Hike and You Could Win a Cozy Cabin Getaway in the Smoky Mountains
Chomps and Visit Sevierville have partnered to give one winner a three-night stay at Tennessee's Hidden Mountain.
Taking a hike — and sharing it on Instagram — could soon win you a cozy stay at a Smoky Mountain cabin. Visit Sevierville and beef jerky sticks snacks company Chomps have joined forces to give one winner a three-night vacation package for up to four guests in their own cabin at Tennessee's Hidden Mountain Resort, valued about $3,100.
Ahead of National Take a Hike Day on Nov. 17, the companies will be launching the contest to spark a passion for active lifestyles, along with an appreciation and preservation of national parks.
To enter, participants will need to show how they hike with Chomps on their Instagram accounts as an Instagram Reel or in-feed post and tag both Chomps (@chomps) and Visit Sevierville (@visitsevierville) with the hashtag #TakeAHikeWithChomps between 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Entrants must have a public Instagram account and the winners will be notified via Instagram.
The grand prize winner will score a three-night stay in the resort's two-bedroom cabin 4009, valued at $750, which can be redeemed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 20, 2022, excluding July, October, holidays, and holiday weekends. It will also include two adventure experiences for up to four people (up to a $1,000 value), $300 in dining credits, $1,000 travel funds, and a month's supply of Chomps meat sticks. Ten first-place winners will get $50 for a month's supply of Chomps.
Additionally, to show its dedication to the great outdoors, Chomps will be offering a donation match through its e-commerce site for the month of November to an organization dedicated to preserving national parks.
Sevierville is located in east Tennessee, about half an hour southeast of Knoxville and two hours northwest of Asheville, as well as just 15 minutes north of Dollywood in Pigeon Forge.