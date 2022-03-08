Swim Between 2 Idyllic Caribbean Islands — and See Turtles, Fish, and Other Marine Life Along the Way

Sunday, Mar. 27 marks the 20th anniversary of the Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim. And the the officials hosting the swim race between the two sister islands hope you'll join the swimmers racing from Nevis to St. Kitts.

For two decades, swimmers from around the world have descended on the islands to take part in the 4-kilometer (2.48-mile) swim between the sister islands. Though it may seem like a lengthy endeavor, organizers say swimmers of all skill levels can take part. Participants can wear fins and snorkels and are, of course, encouraged to move at their own pace.

Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim Credit: Courtesy of St. Kitts Tourism Authority

"Now in its 20th year, the cross channel swim continues to attract swimmers from around the globe. The most exciting part of this is that its own reputation among the Open Water community is growing annually," Winston Crooke, organizer of the Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim, shares with Travel + Leisure. "This year, I have received inquiries from all over Europe, with a large contingent from Italy making the trip."

Along the swim, participants can catch a glimpse of the native Caribbean marine life, including plenty of colorful fish and maybe even a sea turtle or two. If you do see a sea turtle, make sure to wave hello, as this year, the organizers have teamed up with the St. Kitts Sea Turtle Monitoring Network to raise awareness for the waters' endangered inhabitants. Organizers have also renewed their partnership with the Kittitian chapter of the Special Olympics and the Gifting Goggles' initiative, encouraging visiting swimmers to donate their used goggles to the youth swimming program on Kitts.

This competition starts at Oualie Beach on Nevis and finishes at the Reggae Beach Bar, Cockleshell Bay, St Kitts. You're, of course, welcome to also take part as a serious competitor, sans fins and snorkel, but be warned: the current record is held by gold medal-winning Olympian Ashley Whitney, who finished the race in a wildly fast 55 minutes, 28 seconds.