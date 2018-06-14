20 Classic Summer Vacations Everyone Should Take at Least Once

There's a summer vacation — and then there's one you can't explain with a postcard.

While plenty of travelers have their go-to spots for the summer, some trips are the stuff of legend and should be added to everyone's must-visit plans. Travel + Leisure's classic summer vacation ideas promise to ignite inspiration, force you to think differently, and have you telling stories of your adventure for decades to come.

No matter how many passport stamps you've collected or countries you've checked off your list, there's always a new corner of the globe left to discover.

From road trips to train adventures to safaris, consider these summer vacation ideas for your next getaway.