It might not look like much more than a typical outdoor water slide at first glance, but the Royal Flush is what warm summer daydreams are made of. The Royal Flush—located at the BSR Cable Park in Waco, Texas—is made up of a trio of slides that vary in length, height, and their ability to shoot riders high into the air. All three of the slides end up in the same 15-foot pool—the smallest slide has a slower speed and smaller trajectory (think of it as a ski slope bunny hill) and the largest features a 100-foot drop for more adventurous riders.