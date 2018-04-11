You Can Now Take a Road Trip on a Tour Bus Built for Rock Stars

We love a good road trip as much as the next person. But there are certain aspects to road travel — cramped quarters and a lack of facilities, to name a few — that can make the experience less than ideal.

Enter Roadies, a new travel company that promises to elevate the classic road trip with a fleet of luxury coaches. Built for rock stars but designed for you and your friends, Roadies buses come outfitted with sleep pods, a bathroom with a shower, flat-screen TVs, Wi-Fi, and a variety of food and snacks.

Each trip comes with a tour manager who will plan out free daily activities like hikes and beach outings as well as à la carte excursions like hot air balloon rides, helicopter tours, and recording studio sessions. And most of the driving is done at night, so you'll wake up each day with plenty of time to explore.

But it gets better: the coaches will park at high-end hotels like The Fairmont Miramar, where travelers will have access to amenities like pools, gyms, restaurants, bars, and spas at no additional charge.

Roadies Touring Bus Company Credit: Courtesy of Roading

The company is kicking things off this summer with two inaugural routes along the West Coast. There's the week-long "Sunshine & Lights Tour," with stops in San Diego, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Joshua Tree, the Grand Canyon, and Las Vegas. And the week-long "Hot N' Spicy Tour," which hits all the same locations in reverse order.