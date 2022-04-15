This Brand-new 'Boatel' on Long Island's North Fork Has an On-site Oyster Shack and Waterfront Suites

While the East End of Long Island is mainly known as the home of the Hamptons, on the north side of the peninsula lies a quaint and picturesque area famous for its wineries, farm-to-table restaurants, rich maritime culture, laid-back vibes, and pristine beaches. And the perfect base to explore it all is the brand-new The Shoals hotel, which will officially open to the public in mid-May.

The balcony and outdoor shower at The Shoals on Long Island Credit: Jeremy Garretson/Courtesy of The Shoals

Located in Southold, New York, the one-of-a-kind waterfront property overlooks Peconic Bay and Shelter Island, offering guests the most stunning ocean views. But what makes it unique is that The Shoals is the first hybrid "boatel" in the area that features 20 hotel suites and 20 boat slips, making it accessible by land and sea.

Bay View at The Shoals on Long Island at sunset Credit: Courtesy of The Shoals

The two-story property was designed by architect Thomas Juul-Hansen, who took inspiration from the nautical heritage of the region and the historic marina on which the hotel is set. The spacious one- and two-bedroom suites feature custom-made furniture, kitchens, and open-concept living rooms, ideal for extended stays. Natural materials such as light woods, marble, and linens are used throughout, adding a calming, earthy vibe to the spaces. Each suite has a private balcony or terrace, providing ample outdoor space to enjoy the coastal vistas (and your morning coffee). Outdoor showers are also available for guests to hose off after a long day out on the bay.

Interior guestbook at The Shoals in Long Island Credit: Jeremy Garretson

And speaking of the bay, if you'd like to explore the area's nature preserves and hidden beaches, starting this May, the hotel can lend you its vintage 28-foot Chris-Craft charter boat to do so in style.

"The Shoals has a unique history as the former fish market for the surrounding area," Jonathan Tibett, one of The Shoals owners and a North Fork local, told Travel + Leisure. "Our goal is to resurrect the working waterfront that once flourished here. One of the ways we're doing this is by carefully restoring the on-site Shuck Shack to allow for a fully operational oyster business."

To do that, The Shoals partnered with Little Ram Oyster Company, a local female-owned business, which took over a historic waterfront building at the property, once referred to as the Scallop Shack, from which the company will operate its business. Little Ram Oyster Company will also host off-site oyster farm tours and private shucking workshops.

"The owners of Little Ram Oyster Company, Elizabeth Peeples and Stefanie Bassett, are stewards in the oyster development and advancement in Southold, and we thought they'd be great partners. They are excited to serve the most craveable oyster experience on the North Fork while also sharing their knowledge with our guests through onsite educational opportunities," Tibett added.

Entry pathway to The Shoals Credit: Courtesy of The Shoals

The Shoals' own food truck, parked on the grassy waterfront lawn, will be serving classic summer dishes, while every Wednesday evening it will offer an oyster happy hour.

The Lounge, a spacious outdoor gathering place with a bar and a grand piano, overlooking the ocean, is the perfect spot to end the day at The Shoals with a cocktail in hand.